LALIGA showdown Atlético de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona and FA Cup quarterfinals highlight soccer across ESPN platforms this weekend

LALIGA: Atlético de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona headlines weekend slate; Omar Raja to provide on-site coverage in Madrid

LALIGA action this weekend features a marquee showdown Saturday at 3 p.m. ET as Atlético de Madrid host league leaders FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

At Stake: Fresh off knocking FC Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey, Atlético de Madrid faces an even bigger test: a high-stakes LALIGA showdown at the Metropolitano. Atlético’s resilient 4-3 aggregate win not only puts them on a path to silverware but injects belief into Diego Simeone’s side at a pivotal moment. Meanwhile, the pressure is on Barcelona; after their cup exit, another slip against Atleti would leave Barcelona’s title ambitions vulnerable, while a result (win or tie) for Barcelona would keep them firmly in the driver’s seat.

Match Coverage from Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium:

English Commentary: Ian Darke, Alex Pareja, and reporters Sid Lowe and Luis Garcia

Ian Darke, Alex Pareja, and reporters Sid Lowe and Luis Garcia Spanish Commentary: Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporters Martin Ainstein, Mario Suarez and Moises Llorens

Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporters Martin Ainstein, Mario Suarez and Moises Llorens Studio Coverage: English- and Spanish-language editions of ESPN FCwill headline studio.

Omar Raja goes to Madrid for Atleti vs. Barça

ESPN’s digital and social content commentator, Omar Raja, is heading to the Metropolitano for an exclusive, fan-first look at one of LALIGA’s biggest rivalries: Atlético de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona on Saturday. With over 19 million followers across social media, Omar is bringing his signature storytelling to the coverage of LALIGA in Spain. Highlights:

Exclusive Access: Behind-the-scenes looks at team training and stadium tours.

Star Interviews: A sit-down chat with Atleti’s World Cup champion, Julián Álvarez.

Matchday Magic: Raw, social-first coverage from the pitch to the stands.

Follow the journey in real-time on Omar’s channels — [TikTok] | [Instagram] | [YouTube] – and @ESPN.

Mallorca vs. Kylian Mbappe, Vini Jr., and Real Madrid – Saturday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Earlier Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, Real Madrid travels to face Mallorca on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes as Madrid continues its chase near the top of the standings. Commentators: Rob Palmer and Natalia Astrain (English); Mauricio Pedroza and Mario Kempes (Spanish).

LALIGA schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Where to Watch Fri, Apr 3 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Elche ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 4 8 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Levante ESPN+ Sat, Apr 4 10:15 a.m. Mallorca vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 4 12:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 4 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 5 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 5 10:15 a.m. Valencia vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 5 12:30 p.m. Real Oviedo vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 5 3 p.m. Alavés vs. Osasuna ESPN+, Mon, Apr 6 3 p.m. Girona vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

FA Cup quarterfinals: Manchester City vs. Liverpool FC headlines road to Wembley on ESPN platforms

The FA Cup quarterfinals feature four single-elimination matchups this weekend with a place in the semifinals on the line.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool, Saturday at 7:45 a.m. ET: In the marquee matchup of the round, Manchester City – the most dominant English club of the last decade – hosts Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. Catch the action live on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. Commentators: Jon Champion and Stewart Robson (English); Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish).

In the marquee matchup of the round, Manchester City – the most dominant English club of the last decade – hosts Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. Catch the action live on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. Commentators: and (English); and (Spanish). Chelsea vs. Port Vale, Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET: After pulling off a stunning upset against Sunderland in the fifth round, League One side Port Vale continues its “giant killing” run. The Valiants now head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, with a life-changing trip to Wembley Stadium on the line – live on ESPN+

After pulling off a stunning upset against Sunderland in the fifth round, League One side Port Vale continues its “giant killing” run. The Valiants now head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, with a life-changing trip to Wembley Stadium on the line – live on ESPN+ Southampton vs. Arsenal, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET: Arsenal, the record holders for most FA Cup titles, continue their pursuit of a 15th trophy at Southampton on ESPN+. Commentators: Adrian Healey and Don Hutchinson (English).

Arsenal, the record holders for most FA Cup titles, continue their pursuit of a 15th trophy at Southampton on ESPN+. Commentators: and (English). West Ham vs. Leeds United, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET: In the final match of the round, West Ham United host Leeds United on ESPN+ and ESPN2. Commentators: Jon Champion and Stewart Robson (English)

FA Cup – Quarterfinals

Date Time (ET) Match Where to Watch Sat, Apr 4 7:45 a.m. Manchester City vs. Liverpool ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 4 12:15 p.m. Chelsea vs. Port Vale ESPN+ Sat, Apr 4 3 p.m. Southampton vs. Arsenal ESPN+ Sun, Apr 5 11:30 a.m. West Ham vs. Leeds United ESPN+, ESPN2

* Subject to change

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg vs. Bayern München and Stuttgart vs. Dortmund headline Matchday 27 on ESPN+

Bundesliga action this weekend streams live on ESPN+, highlighted by FC Bayern Munich visiting SC Freiburg at 9:30 a.m. ET. Led by Europe’s top attacking trio – Harry Kane, Luis Díaz and Michael Olise – FC Bayern aim to continue their runaway push toward a second straight Bundesliga title.

Later Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, VfB Stuttgart host Borussia Dortmund in a clash of two top three Bundesliga clubs, live on ESPN+.

Bundesliga schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Where to Watch Sat, Apr 4 9:30 a.m. Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg ESPN+ Sat, Apr 4 9:30 a.m. Gladbach vs. Heidenheim ESPN+ Sat, Apr 4 9:30 a.m. Freiburg vs. FC Bayern ESPN+ Sat, Apr 4 9:30 a.m. Hamburg SV vs. Augsburg ESPN+ Sat, Apr 4 9:30 a.m. Hoffenheim vs. Mainz ESPN+, Sat, Apr 4 9:30 a.m. Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+, Sat, Apr 4 12:30 p.m. Stuttgart vs. Dortmund ESPN+ Sun, Apr 5 9:30 a.m. Union Berlin vs. St. Pauli ESPN+ Sun, Apr 5 11:30 a.m. Frankfurt vs. Köln ESPN+

* Subject to change

NWSL: Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

NWSL action continues Sunday evening as Bay FC host Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit at 5:08 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Eredivisie: Ricardo Pepi, Sergiño Dest – on the cusp of another Eredivisie title Saturday

PSV Eindhoven, featuring U.S. standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest, stand on the brink of another Eredivisie title. Spotting a 15-point lead over second-place Feyenoord, a win this weekend for PSV and a loss for Feyenoord will seal the championship. PSV host FC Utrecht on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+.

Eredivisie Matchday 29 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Where to Watch Sat, Apr 4 10:30 a.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Fortuna Sittard ESPN+ 3 p.m. AFC Ajax vs. FC Twente ESPN+ Sun, Apr 5 8:30 a.m. FC Volendam vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ESPN+

* Subject to change

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