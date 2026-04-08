Masters Featured Groups on the ESPN App add to expansive First Round coverage

Thursday at the Masters on ESPN: Live First Round coverage on ESPN & ESPN Deportes; Featured Groups & Holes on the ESPN App; Studio coverage with Welcome to the Masters & SportsCenter at the Masters

Welcome to the Masters guests for Thursday: Saquon Barkley, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jason Kelce, Kevin Hart & The Miz

ESPN’s coverage of Masters Week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia — featuring more than 140 hours of live coverage — continues Thursday, April 9, as the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off with the First Round.

In addition to live First Round coverage on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 3 p.m. ET, fans will have the opportunity to follow every shot from some of the field’s top players with Featured Groups and across Featured Holes feeds on the ESPN App.

Studio coverage begins with Welcome to the Masters at 10 a.m., a two-hour show hosted by Laura Rutledge that will feature interviews with special guests Saquon Barkley, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jason Kelce, Kevin Hart and The Miz (subject to change). Three hours of SportsCenter at the Masters with Matt Barrie begin at noon, leading up to live coverage on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Masters Featured Groups on the ESPN App (First Round)

Group Time (ET) Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele 10:07 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell 10:31 a.m. Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg 1:08 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland 1:44 p.m.

Masters Featured Holes on the ESPN App (First Round)

Holes Time (ET) Masters Featured Holes

Nos. 4, 5 & 6 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masters Featured Holes

Nos. 15 & 16 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday at the Masters on ESPN

Coverage Time (ET) Where to watch Featured Groups & Holes 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. ESPN App Welcome to the Masters 10 a.m. to noon ESPN SportsCenter at the Masters Noon to 3 p.m. ESPN First Round 3 to 7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes Encore presentations:

First Round 8 to 11 p.m. ESPN

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Kevin Ota ([email protected])

Michael Skarka ([email protected])