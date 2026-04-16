Pittsburgh presents the picks: ESPN, ABC & NFL Network showcase the 2026 NFL Draft across multiple platforms, April 23-25

ESPN (47th year), NFL Network (21st) & ABC (8th) combine to present the NFL’s marquee offseason event

Record nine platforms—including Disney+ & Hulu—to present the NFL Draft; five distinct telecasts on night one

Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick and Adam Schefter (ESPN); Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Molly McGrath, Field Yates and Pete Thamel (ABC); Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis , Joel Klatt , Ian Rapoport and Kurt Warner (NFL Network) are among the many voices of the NFL Draft presentation

, , Mike Greenberg (ESPN), Rece Davis (ABC), Rich Eisen (NFL Network) host

The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacula r returns for the first round; Coach Bill Cowher to join

Laura Rutledge to interview every prospect in attendance from the NFL Draft stage

NFL Live, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, The Pat McAfee Show, SportsCenter and NFL Draft Kickoff highlight 50+ hours of cross-platform programming from Pittsburgh

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company will present the entire 2026 NFL Draft, with coverage across ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, the ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social media platforms Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, in Pittsburgh, Pa. New this year, Disney+ and Hulu will also stream ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes’ trio of NFL Draft presentations throughout the event—setting a record for the most platforms carrying the NFL Draft. Across all three days, fans can access 14 hours of coverage—capturing all 257 picks—across multiple distinct telecasts, including five offerings on night one.

Comprehensive coverage of every selection will extend across ESPN and NFL Network, including on-site studio programming and expanded editions of NFL Live, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, The Pat McAfee Show and SportsCenter, alongside NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, NFL Draft Kickoff and NFL Gameday Final. Coverage will also include live hits on Get Up, First Take and ABC’s Good Morning America throughout all three days of the NFL Draft.

Across all networks, more than 60 commentators will be onsite for the NFL Draft – including ESPN’s NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., NFL Network’s lead NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah and expert NFL Draft commentator Field Yates on ABC – with several additional analysts and insiders contributing across multiple programs.

On ESPN, Mike Greenberg returns to host his sixth NFL Draft, while Rece Davis will lead ABC’s presentation for the eighth time. On NFL Network, Rich Eisen hosts his 20th NFL Draft, having anchored the network’s broadcast since their first in 2006.

Since 1980, ESPN has brought the NFL Draft to fans, cementing its place at the center of the League’s marquee offseason event. In August 2025, ESPN and the NFL reached a new agreement to extend ESPN’s role as the home of the NFL Draft for years to come.

For the NFL Draft’s first round on Thursday, April 23 (8 p.m. ET), ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will each deliver unique presentations. ESPN and NFL Network’s coverage will focus on team needs and on-field performance, spotlighting each draftee’s athletic achievements and impact. ABC’s presentation will lean into storytelling, highlighting each prospect’s journey to the NFL and the people and moments that shaped them.

Adding to the first-round viewing options on Thursday night, and live from Pittsburgh, The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular will be available across YouTube, TikTok, X and the ESPN App. For the third consecutive year, Pat McAfee and team will cover the entirety of the NFL Draft’s first round as each pick is analyzed in McAfee’s signature style.

Friday’s coverage of rounds two and three across ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will follow a similar format, with round two beginning at 7 p.m. On the third and final day of the NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25 (noon), ESPN’s nearly seven-hour presentation of rounds 4–7 will be simulcast on ABC, with NFL Network also providing full coverage of the final four rounds, resulting in two distinct telecasts.

ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage for all seven rounds, while ESPN Radio will carry all 257 picks.

ESPN and NFL Network’s sets will be located inside the NFL Draft theater, with ABC, The Pat McAfee Show and an additional NFL Network set positioned along Tony Dorsett Drive, overlooking the general admission fan area and the NFL Draft theater.

Premier rosters of analysts and insiders assembled for the NFL Draft

ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage will once again be anchored by its premier analysts across platforms, with Greenberg joined by Kiper Jr., who is participating in his 43rd NFL Draft, alongside 1999 NFL draftee Booger McFarland and 1991 NFL draftee Louis Riddick.

Adam Schefter will deliver the latest news and information throughout the NFL Draft on ESPN, while Laura Rutledge will interview prospects live from the main stage following their selections, across all networks.

On ABC, Rece Davis will be joined by Kirk Herbstreit (Thursday only), Nick Saban and 1992 NFL draftee Desmond Howard. Yates and Molly McGrath will report from the green room during round one, featuring interviews with prospects’ families, while Pete Thamel will be contributing the latest news and reporting. Yates will join the main set on Friday night.

On NFL Network, Eisen will host alongside Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Joel Klatt, with Ian Rapoport and Kurt Warner (Thursday only) contributing from inside the NFL Draft theater.

Live from his hometown, McAfee, a 2009 NFL draftee, and his crew—fellow 2009 NFL draftee Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Tone Digs, 2006 NFL draftee AJ Hawk, 2009 NFL draftee AQ Shipley and Ty Schmit—will be joined by Peter Schrager and legendary Steelers head coach Bill Cowher for The Draft Spectacular on Thursday night. Additional guests will be announced in the coming days.

On Saturday, across ESPN and ABC, Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Riddick, Yates, Schrager and Rece Davis will guide coverage through the final rounds, with additional contributions from Kyle Brandt. On NFL Network, Eisen will be joined by Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Rapoport for the remaining picks.

Reporting live from team facilities, the following reporters (listed by NFL Draft order) will cover the clubs as they make their first-round pick:

Las Vegas Raiders Lindsey Thiry (ESPN) Omar Ruiz (NFL Network)



New York Jets Sal Paolantonio (ESPN) Cameron Wolfe (NFL Network)



New York Giants Judy Battista (NFL Network)



Kansas City Chiefs Jeff Darlington (ESPN) Stacey Dales (NFL Network)



Dallas Cowboys Kimberley A. Martin (ESPN) Jane Slater (NFL Network)



In Miami, Fla., college football reporter Taylor McGregor will be stationed at the home of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, interviewing the quarterback following his selection across ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

On ESPN Deportes, Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Ciro Procuna will deliver exclusive Spanish-language coverage alongside Sebastián Martinez Christensen and Katia Castorena, who will be in Pittsburgh.

Over the airwaves, Chris Carlin will be joined by 2004 NFL draftee Max Starks, Mike Tannenbaum, Ian Fitzsimmons and Jordan Reid. Stationed inside the media center, a number of on-site draftees will complete live interviews with the crew moments after being selected.

ESPN, NFL Network studio shows deliver around-the-clock coverage from Pittsburgh

The NFL Draft will be surrounded by ESPN and NFL Network’s signature studio programming, beginning onsite Wednesday through Friday, with some continuing throughout the weekend.

ESPN & NFL Network shows live from Pittsburgh:

NFL Live (Wednesday, 4-5 p.m., Thursday and Friday 3-5 p.m., ESPN): Eight-year Steelers safety Ryan Clark , Mina Kimes , 2005 NFL draftees Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears, Peter Schrager and host Laura Rutledge anchor the daily NFL show, with Schefter and Yates also contributing.

Eight-year Steelers safety , , 2005 NFL draftees and and host anchor the daily NFL show, with Schefter and Yates also contributing. College GameDay (Thursday, 5-7 p.m., Friday, 5-6 p.m., ESPN): Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Nick Saban return for two offseason editions. On Thursday, Molly McGrath joins the crew live from the NFL Draft red carpet, while Jen Lada speaks with college coaches in attendance. 1995 NFL draftee Joey Galloway, “Stanford Steve” Coughlin , Thamel and Schefter also contribute throughout the show.

Rece Davis, and return for two offseason editions. On Thursday, joins the crew live from the NFL Draft red carpet, while speaks with college coaches in attendance. 1995 NFL draftee , Thamel and Schefter also contribute throughout the show. NFL Draft Countdown (Thursday, 7-8 p.m. and Friday, 6-7 p.m., ESPN): Before the Las Vegas Raiders officially make their pick, NFL Draft Countdown features Kiper Jr., McFarland, Riddick and Greenberg, with Schefter joining. Round two kicks off with the same desk of analysts.

Before the Las Vegas Raiders officially make their pick, NFL Draft Countdown features Kiper Jr., McFarland, Riddick and Greenberg, with Schefter joining. Round two kicks off with the same desk of analysts. The Pat McAfee Show (Wednesday and Friday, noon-2 p.m. on ESPN, noon-3 p.m. on the ESPN App and YouTube): McAfee and his crew—Butler, Campbell, Digs, Hawk and Schmit—air live Wednesday and Friday, with notable guests expected.

McAfee and his crew—Butler, Campbell, Digs, Hawk and Schmit—air live Wednesday and Friday, with notable guests expected. SportsCenter (multiple editions): Matt Barrie hosts the afternoon editions from the NFL Draft Theater, with analysts joining all shows. Scott Van Pelt anchors late-night editions from Washington, D.C., while five hours of SportsCenter on Saturday morning leads into the Draft from Bristol, Conn.

hosts the afternoon editions from the NFL Draft Theater, with analysts joining all shows. anchors late-night editions from Washington, D.C., while five hours of SportsCenter on Saturday morning leads into the Draft from Bristol, Conn. NFL Draft Daily (Wednesday, 3-4 p.m., ESPN2 and the ESPN App): On Wednesday, Kiper Jr., Riddick, Schrager, Miller and Yates will convene for the final episode of the NFL Draft Daily before the event, live from the ABC set.

On Wednesday, Kiper Jr., Riddick, Schrager, Miller and Yates will convene for the final episode of the NFL Draft Daily before the event, live from the ABC set. UnSportsmanLike (Thursday-Friday, 6-10 a.m., ESPN2 and ESPNU): ESPN Radio’s signature morning show will broadcast live from Il Tetto Rooftop Beer Garden in Downtown Pittsburgh, where fans will be encouraged to attend. Featuring 2005 NFL draftee Chris Canty , alongside Evan Cohen and Michelle Smallmon .

ESPN Radio’s signature morning show will broadcast live from Il Tetto Rooftop Beer Garden in Downtown Pittsburgh, where fans will be encouraged to attend. Featuring 2005 NFL draftee , alongside and . The Rich Eisen Show (Thursday, noon-2 p.m., ESPN, Disney+): Eisen will be live from Pittsburgh, joined by a star-studded lineup of guests each day.

Eisen will be live from Pittsburgh, joined by a star-studded lineup of guests each day. Good Morning Football (8-10 a.m., NFL Network): Jamie Erdahl, Manti Te’o, Brandt and Seth Rollins continue to kick off the morning on NFL Network, with Brandt and Rollins live in Pittsburgh beginning Thursday. Tom Pelissero contributes to multiple segments each day.

Brandt and continue to kick off the morning on NFL Network, with Brandt and Rollins live in Pittsburgh beginning Thursday. contributes to multiple segments each day. NFL Draft Kickoff (Thursday, 1-4 p.m., 4-7 p.m., 7-8 p.m., NFL Network; Friday, 1-4 p.m., 4-6 p.m., 6-7 p.m., NFL Network; Saturday, 10 a.m.-Noon, NFL Network): Featuring Mike Garafolo, Brian Baldinger, Steve Wyche, Chris Rose, 2006 NFL draftees Maurice Jones-Drew and Michael Robinson, Colleen Wolfe, Kurt Warner and Rapoport, with additional reporting from Pelissero. Eisen, Charles Davis, Klatt and Jeremiah headline the final hour before each night begins.

Featuring 2006 NFL draftees and and Rapoport, with additional reporting from Pelissero. Eisen, Charles Davis, Klatt and Jeremiah headline the final hour before each night begins. NFL Gameday Final (Thursday-Friday, 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., NFL Network, Saturday, 7-8 p.m. NFL Network): Rhett Lewis, 2001 NFL draftee Steve Smith and 2002 NFL draftee David Carr recap Thursday and Friday, with Jones-Drew joining Lewis and Robinson for Saturday’s final show.

Full studio show schedule, by day:

Date Time (ET) Show Where to watch Wed, Apr 22 6-8 a.m. UnSportsmanLike ESPN2 7-8 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 8-10 a.m. Get Up ESPN 8-10 a.m. Good Morning Football NFL Network 8-10 a.m. UnSportsmanLike ESPNU 10 a.m.-Noon First Take ESPN Noon-2 p.m. The Pat McAfee Show ESPN, ESPN App, YT 2-3 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN 3-4 p.m. NFL Draft Daily ESPN2, ESPN App 4-5 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 5-5:30 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN 5:30-6 p.m. Pardon the Interruption ESPN 6-7 p.m. Path to the Draft NFL Network 7-8 p.m. The Insiders NFL Network 8-9 p.m. Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft NFL Network Thu, Apr 23 6-8 a.m. UnSportsmanLike ESPN2 7-8 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 8-10 a.m. Get Up ESPN 8-10 a.m. Good Morning Football NFL Network, ESPN2 8-10 a.m. UnSportsmanLike ESPNU 10 a.m.-Noon First Take ESPN Noon-2 p.m. The Rich Eisen Show ESPN, Disney+ 1-4 p.m. NFL Draft Kickoff NFL Network 2-3 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN 3-5 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 4-7 p.m. NFL Draft Kickoff NFL Network 5-7 p.m. College GameDay ESPN 7-8 p.m. NFL Draft Countdown ESPN 7-8 p.m. NFL Draft Kickoff NFL Network 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. SC with Scott Van Pelt ESPN 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. NFL Gameday Final NFL Network Fri, Apr 24 6-8 a.m. UnSportsmanLike ESPN2 7-8 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 8-10 a.m. Get Up ESPN 8-10 a.m. Good Morning Football NFL Network, ESPN2 8-10 a.m. UnSportsmanLike ESPNU 10 a.m. -Noon First Take ESPN Noon-2 p.m. The Pat McAfee Show ESPN, ESPN App, YT 1-4 p.m. NFL Draft Kickoff NFL Network 2-3 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN 3-5 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 4-6 p.m. NFL Draft Kickoff NFL Network 5-6 p.m. College GameDay ESPN 6-7 p.m. NFL Draft Countdown ESPN 6-7 p.m. NFL Draft Kickoff NFL Network 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. SC with Scott Van Pelt ESPN 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. NFL Gameday Final NFL Network Sat, Apr 25 7 a.m.-Noon SportsCenter ESPN 10 a.m.-Noon NFL Draft Kickoff NFL Network 7-8 p.m. NFL Gameday Final NFL Network

ESPN Radio, podcasts, digital shows, interactive tools provide complimentary coverage

Throughout NFL Draft week, ESPN digital shows and podcasts (available on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App) and ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike and The Rich Eisen Show, will be onsite in Pittsburgh, and covering a wide array of topics and angles surrounding the event:

Monday : First Draft podcast featuring Kiper, Jr, Yates and Greenberg will release an in-depth episode breaking down the leading storylines and their latest mock drafts.

: First Draft podcast featuring Kiper, Jr, Yates and Greenberg will release an in-depth episode breaking down the leading storylines and their latest mock drafts. Wednesday : A live mashup podcast featuring Kimes, Domonique Foxworth and Kevin Clark coming together for a pre-NFL Draft fan event at the Enclave in Pittsburgh (doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.).

: A live mashup podcast featuring Kimes, and coming together for a pre-NFL Draft fan event at the Enclave in Pittsburgh (doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.). Wednesday-Friday: The Rich Eisen Show will be live from Pittsburgh Wednesday-Friday (12-3 p.m., Disney+ and ESPN Radio).

The Rich Eisen Show will be live from Pittsburgh Wednesday-Friday (12-3 p.m., Disney+ and ESPN Radio). Thursday-Friday : Unsportsmanlike will be live from Il Tetto Rooftop Beer Garden in Downtown Pittsburgh (6-10 a.m., ESPN Radio).

: Unsportsmanlike will be live from Il Tetto Rooftop Beer Garden in Downtown Pittsburgh (6-10 a.m., ESPN Radio). Thursday : At the conclusion of the first round, Harry Douglas, Harry Lyles Jr. and Ben Solak will discuss all of the major storylines from the first round on YouTube, ESPN App and Facebook (10:30-11:30 p.m.).

: At the conclusion of the first round, and will discuss all of the major storylines from the first round on YouTube, ESPN App and Facebook (10:30-11:30 p.m.). Friday: Lyles Jr, Douglas, EJ Manuel, Cole Cubelic and Solak will provide full reaction during live coverage of every pick from rounds 2 and 3 on YouTube, ESPN App and Facebook (beginning at 7 p.m.).

More on ESPN’s interactive NFL Draft tools:

DraftCast: Fans can track every pick of the NFL Draft with real-time data and instant analysis, available on com.

Fans can track every pick of the NFL Draft with real-time data and instant analysis, available on com. NFL Draft Day Predictor and Simulator: Fans can see the likelihood of where a player will get drafted through the ESPN NFL Draft Day Predictor and ESPN NFL Draft Simulator, while also having the opportunity to make picks and conduct trades themselves.

Every selection of the NFL Draft will also be available through the NFL app and NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers, in addition to NFL+. NFL Draft Center with Mike Yam, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein will stream on the NFL Channel on FAST.

Run Rich Run to air on final day of the NFL Draft

Run Rich Run will air during NFL Network’s coverage of Rounds 4–7 on Saturday, following Eisen’s iconic 40‑yard dash—marking a milestone moment in a long‑standing partnership that has helped raise more than $7 million to support families facing childhood cancer and other life‑threatening diseases. NFL legends and current players, including Alex Singleton (Broncos LB), Calvin Austin (Giants WR), Joey Slye (Titans K), Anfernee Orji (retired LB, Saints, Titans) and Marcus Bell (retired OL, Cardinals, Lions, Giants).

Nightly NFL Draft Recaps Available on ESPN.com

Recaps of all three days of the NFL Draft will be published each night on ESPN.com. Upon the conclusion of the entire NFL Draft on Saturday, Kiper Jr. will give each team a post-draft grade and explanation, while Miller and Reid will pick steals, surprises and more.

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