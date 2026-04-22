Record setter! ESPN opens 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with three most-watched First Round games on cable ever, excluding game 7’s

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Record setter! ESPN opens 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with three most-watched First Round games on cable ever, excluding game 7’s

ESPN networks delivered its most-watched first two days of the playoffs in the current rights deal

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo18 hours ago

Beginning the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in record fashion, ESPN aired the three most-watched First Round games on cable (excluding game 7’s), driving the network to its most-watched opening Playoffs start of the current rights era across its entire five game slate. The record-breaking opening weekend continued the momentum of its strong regular season viewership.

The Philadelphia Flyers-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET) drew 2.1M viewers, becoming the most-viewed First Round Playoff game ever on cable (excluding game 7’s). Minnesota Wild-Dallas Stars (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) with 1.9M viewers, and the Boston Bruins-Buffalo Sabres matchup (Sunday 7:30 p.m.) with 1.7M viewers, became the second and third most-viewed First Round games ever on cable (excluding game 7’s). All three matchups were up substantially year-over-year vs. ESPN’s First Round game 1 average last year, with Flyers-Penguins +173%, Wild-Stars +147% and Bruins-Sabres +118%.

Adding to the successful weekend, Ottawa Senators-Carolina Hurricanes (Saturday, 3 p.m.) also delivered big with 1.3M viewers and +63% vs. ESPN’s First Round game 1 average last year. Utah Mammoth-Vegas Golden Knights (Sunday, 10 p.m.) performed well with 1M viewers and +27% from last year.

In total, the five games averaged 1.6M viewers, delivering the most-watched opening Playoffs weekend of the current rights era. Year-over-year through one weekend, ESPN is +141%.

For the 2025-26 regular season, the NHL on ESPN networks scored new highs, delivering the most-watched season of the current rights deal (760K average viewers, +30% YoY), surpassing each season since the rights returned to ESPN in 2021-22.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo18 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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