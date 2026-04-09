Rich Eisen returns to Bristol, Conn., to host SportsCenter Sunday night

Emmy-nominated sportscaster and host of The Rich Eisen Show on Disney+ and ESPN Radio, Rich Eisen returns to Bristol, Conn., to host SportsCenter at midnight ET Sunday into Monday, April 13, reconnecting with the program where he became a fan favorite. This marks Eisen’s second return to host SportsCenter and his first time back at ESPN headquarters in more than 20 years.

“I’m fired up to return to my old stomping grounds to host an old school SportsCenter on such a big sports night just like back in the day,” said Eisen, who hosted SportsCenter — primarily alongside Stuart Scott — from 1996 to 2003. “I’m so fortunate to have that opportunity and can’t wait to get back in the chair. Plus, my BlackBerry charger has been missing for what seems like forever and hope I maybe left it there somewhere.”

Eisen will also host The Rich Eisen Show from ESPN’s New York studios on Monday and Tuesday from noon–3 p.m. ET on Disney+ and ESPN Radio.

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