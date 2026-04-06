Seven exclusive NHL games this week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

The Point continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+; ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show on Saturday at Noon

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

41 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL regular season continues this week with seven exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Coverage opens Tuesday with an ESPN doubleheader, starting at 7 p.m. ET as the Philadelphia Flyers visit the New Jersey Devils. Following at 9:30 p.m., Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers look to solidify their Pacific Division playoff position against Clayton Keller and the Utah Mammoth, who remain in the thick of the postseason hunt.

Thursday features a packed hockey schedule across ESPN networks with the start of men’s Frozen Four collegiate hockey on ESPN2 (Wisconsin-No. 2 North Dakota, 5 p.m. and Denver-No. 1 Michigan, 8:30 p.m.), plus an exclusive NHL doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. NHL action begins at 6:45 p.m. as the Toronto Maple Leafs face Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders, who are battling to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Later at 9 p.m. in a potential First Round matchup, the Minnesota Wild, led by Quinn Hughes, take on the Dallas Stars, who have already secured a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

ABC Hockey Saturday continues this week with a tripleheader beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, as Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins in a matchup with Eastern Conference Wild Card implications. At 3 p.m., longtime rivals collide when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Following at 8 p.m., the Vegas Golden Knights, under recently added Head Coach John Tortorella, will square off against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche, who have already punched their ticket to the postseason.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Where to Watch Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, April 7 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analyst: Erik Johnson Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal

7 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils** Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Erik Johnson, Emily Kaplan 9:30 p.m. ESPN Edmonton Oilers at Utah Mammoth Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Erik Johnson, Emily Kaplan Thu, April 9 6:45 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, T.J. Oshie 9 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, T.J. Oshie Sat, April 11 Noon ABC ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal 12:30 p.m. ABC Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal 3 p.m. ABC Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Kevin Weekes Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal 8 p.m. ABC Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Erik Johnson Reporter: Stormy Buonantony Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

** Side-by-side with NBC Sports Philadelphia

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

[email protected]