Stage Set in the Steel City: ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot to air live from the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot to air live from the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh at 5 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday on ESPN

Fernando Mendoza (quarterback, Indiana) and Head coaches Ryan Day (Ohio State), Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame) and Mario Cristobal (Miami) join the broadcast live

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will return to Pittsburgh for the 2026 NFL Draft, connecting college football’s biggest storylines to the next generation of NFL stars. The Draft marks ESPN’s first major event of the 2026 football season, culminating with ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl on February 14, 2027.

GameDay will air a special two-hour kickoff show on Thursday, April 23, beginning at 5 p.m. ET and followed by the 2026 NFL Draft at 8 p.m. on ABC. 2026 marks the ninth season the premier college football pregame show has originated from the NFL Draft. On Friday, a one-hour edition of GameDay will begin at 5 p.m., leading into ABC’s 7 p.m. telecast of the Draft. This is GameDay’s second trip to the Steel City in five months, as the show originated from Acrisure Stadium in Week 12 (Nov. 15, 2025).

ESPN host Rece Davis will anchor both College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and ABC’s NFL Draft coverage on Thursday and Friday. Davis will be joined by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, former Ohio State quarterback; Desmond Howard, Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan, former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl XXXI MVP; and Hall of Fame college football head coach Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel will provide the latest news and information throughout the broadcasts.

On Thursday, GameDay reporter Jen Lada will contribute on-site while college football reporter Molly McGrath interviews draftees live on the red carpet before heading to the green room to speak with players’ families after their names are called.

In addition, senior NFL insider Adam Schefter will contribute to GameDay alongside NFL Draft analyst Field Yates, college football analyst Joey Galloway and GameDay‘s sports betting analyst “Stanford Steve” Coughlin.

Steel-ing the Stage

Former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will join GameDay from Miami ahead of the first round of NFL Draft on Thursday for a live interview.

Also during Thursday’s telecast, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will join GameDay live on set. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal will also join Thursday’s edition of GameDay live from the green room.

Other guests will join Thursday and Friday’s GameDay with updates and additional announcements available via @ESPNPR.