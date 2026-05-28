2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals presented by Dunkin’ finishes strong with average audience of 7.4 million viewers across ESPN and ABC
Up 37 percent vs. 2025 Western Conference Finals on ESPN
- Most-watched Eastern Conference Finals since 2023
ESPN and ABC delivered strong viewership for the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, with the four-game series averaging an audience of 7.4 million viewers across ESPN and ABC — marking the most-watched Eastern Conference Finals since the seven-game series in 2023 and a 37 percent increase compared to the 2025 Western Conference Finals on ESPN, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel.
Individual games also saw notable gains, as Game 2 on ESPN averaged 7.1 million viewers, the highest for an Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 since 2018, while Game 3 on ABC drew 8.1 million viewers, the most-watched Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 since 2011. Additionally, Game 4 on ESPN averaged 7.2 million viewers, marking the most-viewed Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 across any network since 2018.
ABC serves as the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Finals, beginning Wednesday, June 3.
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