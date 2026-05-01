2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round begins Saturday in prime time on ABC

First-ever postseason meeting between Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

The Point pregame coverage on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

First Round action closes out with a tripleheader of Game 6’s: Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2), Buffalo Sabres-Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m., ESPN) and Vegas Golden Knights-Utah Mammoth (10 p.m., ESPN)

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO move onto the Second Round in prime time on Saturday, May 2, with Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes at 8 p.m. ET on ABC in their first‑ever postseason meeting. First Round action continues Friday with three Game 6’s featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m., ESPN2), Buffalo Sabres-Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m., ESPN) and Vegas Golden Knights-Utah Mammoth (10 p.m., ESPN). More on the First Round here.

On the call in Raleigh, N.C., is Mike Monaco (play-by-Play), Ray Ferraro (analyst) and Emily Kaplan (insider/reporter). The Pointpregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with host Steve Levy alongside analysts Mark Messier, P.K. Subban and contributor Arda Öcal.

In the First Round, ESPN’s record-breaking start to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs drove the top three First Round matchups ever on cable (excluding Game 7s). Through 18 games, the First Round on ESPN networks is averaging 1.2 million viewers, up 93% YoY. Complete viewership for the First Round will be available next week.

Additional commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 2 will be announced in the coming days.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

[email protected]