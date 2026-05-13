2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round coverage continues Saturday in prime time with Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

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2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round coverage continues Saturday in prime time with Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo7 hours ago

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with Second Round action in prime time on Saturday, May 16, with the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

On the call in Montreal is Sean McDonough (play-by-Play), Ray Ferraro (analyst) and Emily Kaplan (insider/reporter).

If a Game 7 becomes necessary, the Anaheim Ducks will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

In the Crease will air on ESPN+ following the games.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+
[email protected]

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo7 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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