2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round coverage continues Saturday in prime time with Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with Second Round action in prime time on Saturday, May 16, with the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

On the call in Montreal is Sean McDonough (play-by-Play), Ray Ferraro (analyst) and Emily Kaplan (insider/reporter).

If a Game 7 becomes necessary, the Anaheim Ducks will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

In the Crease will air on ESPN+ following the games.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

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