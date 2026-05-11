Batter up: ESPN exclusively presents every pitch of the NCAA Softball Regionals on the #RoadToWCWS

ESPN slated to air more than 100 games across networks, May 15-17

7Innings Live set to bring fans whiparound coverage all three days

All games streaming on the ESPN App, with select matchups exclusive to ESPN+

The 2026 Road to the Women’s College World Series swings into action Friday, May 15 as ESPN networks are set to carry every pitch of the NCAA DI Softball Regionals for the ninth consecutive year.

Over 100 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+ over the course of the weekend. All games are also available on the ESPN App with an applicable subscription.

7Innings Live Presented by Capital One is back, bringing viewers all the insight and analysis throughout Regional play. Kris Budden and Alyssa Lang will split hosting duties during the weekend, joined by analysts Tara Henry and Tori Vidales. Henry – head coach of the Great Britain softball national team and national champion at UCLA – will sit alongside Vidales – a Texas A&M alum who helped Mexico qualify for its first-ever softball appearance in the Olympic Games. Coverage for Friday will begin at 1 p.m. ET and run through the end of games, while Saturday and Sunday will begin at noon and run through the end of the games.

The 16 Regional hosts are locked and ESPN will send top-tier commentator teams to each location for the three days of action:

Alabama: Nate Gatter, Monica Abbott

Nate Gatter, Monica Abbott Texas : Alex Loeb, Cat Osterman

: Alex Loeb, Cat Osterman Oklahoma : Lowell Galindo, Jennie Ritter

: Lowell Galindo, Jennie Ritter Nebraska : Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza

: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza Arkansas : Krista Blunk, Aleshia Ocasio

: Krista Blunk, Aleshia Ocasio Florida : Kevin Fitzgerald, Nicole Mendes

: Kevin Fitzgerald, Nicole Mendes Tennessee : Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarbourogh

: Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarbourogh UCLA : Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie

: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie Florida State : Clay Matvick, Raine Wilson

: Clay Matvick, Raine Wilson Georgia : Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman

: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman Texas Tech : Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller Thiessen

: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller Thiessen Duke : Chuckie Kempf, Jenny Dalton-Hill

: Chuckie Kempf, Jenny Dalton-Hill Oklahoma State : Trey Bender, Natasha Watley

: Trey Bender, Natasha Watley Oregon : Mike Couzens, Kenzie Fowler

: Mike Couzens, Kenzie Fowler Texas A&M : Eric Frede, Madison Shipman

: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman LSU: Alex Perlman, Brittany McKinney

GAME ON: Journey to the NCAA Championship

The 2026 softball edition of Game On is set to air on Tuesday, May 12 on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on the ESPN App the same day.

The hour-long special showcases the major storylines, players, and coaches in advance of the Division I Softball tournament. 64 teams will be narrowed down to the eight that participate in the double-elimination Women’s College World Series beginning Thursday, May 28 in Oklahoma City. Co-hosted by ESPN reporter and play-by-play commentator Holly Rowe and two-time Olympic medalist and four-time All-American outfielder at Stanford Jessica Mendoza, GAME ON chronicles stories of incredible success, inspiration, humanity and the uniqueness of the WCWS.

This year’s special includes features on Oklahoma pitching coach Jen Rocha, Florida State’s Isa Torres, Belmont’s Maya Johnson, Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco, Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens and more.

Road to the Women’s College World Series

For more than 30 years, ESPN networks have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason. The 2026 season marks the 19th straight year of ESPN carrying every minute from each Super Regional location and the 25th consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series airing on ESPN networks.

2026 NCAA DI Softball Championship Regional Schedule

Games available across ESPN networks and via the ESPN App

*Top 16 National Seeds denoted in grids

Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.

Site: No. 1 Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Commentator Team: Nate Gatter, Monica Abbott

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 1 p.m. South Carolina Upstate vs. No. 1 Alabama SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Belmont vs. SE Louisiana ESPN+ Sat, May 16 2 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 4:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 7 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 3:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 2 Texas (Austin, Texas)

Commentator Team: Alex Loeb, Cat Osterman

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 1:30 p.m. Baylor vs. Wisconsin ESPN+ 4 p.m. Wagner vs. No. 2 Texas ESPN+ Sat, May 16 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 3:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 3 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Commentator Team: Lowell Galindo, Jennie Ritter

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 3:30 p.m. Binghamton vs. No. 3 Oklahoma SEC Network 6 p.m. Michigan vs. Kansas ESPNU Sat, May 16 3 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 5:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 5:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 4 Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)

Commentator Team: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 4 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. Louisville ESPNU 6:30 p.m. South Dakota vs. No. 4 Nebraska ESPN+ Sat, May 16 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 5:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 5 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Commentator Team: Krista Blunk, Aleshia Ocasio

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 5:30 p.m. Fordham vs. No. 5 Arkansas ESPN+ 8 p.m. South Florida vs. Washington ESPNU Sat, May 16 2 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 4:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 7 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 2 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 4:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 6 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Kevin Fitzgerald, Nicole Mendes

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 11 a.m. Florida A&M vs. No. 6 Florida SEC Network 1:30 p.m. Georgia Tech vs. Texas State ESPN+ Sat, May 16 10 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 12:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 3 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 2:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 7 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Commentator Team: Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 5:30 p.m. Northern Kentucky vs. No. 7 Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. Indiana vs. Virginia ESPN2 Sat, May 16 3 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 5:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 2 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 4:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 8 UCLA (Los Angeles)

Commentator Team: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 7:30 p.m. Cal State Fullerton vs. South Carolina ESPN+ 10 p.m. California Baptist vs. No. 8 UCLA ESPN2 Sat, May 16 5 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 7:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 10 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 7:30 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 10 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 9 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, Raine Wilson

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 Noon Stetson vs. No. 9 Florida State ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Jacksonville State vs. UCF ESPN+ Sat, May 16 Noon Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 2:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 5 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 2:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 10 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Commentator Team: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 4:30 p.m. UNC Greensboro vs. Clemson ACC Network 7 p.m. Charleston vs. No. 10 Georgia ESPN+ Sat, May 16 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 2:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 11 Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)

Commentator Team: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller Thiessen

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 2 p.m. Boston University vs. Ole Miss ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Marist vs. No. 11 Texas Tech ESPN+ Sat, May 16 3 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 5:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 4 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 6:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 12 Duke (Durham, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Chuckie Kempf, Jenny Dalton-Hill

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 Noon Howard vs. No. 12 Duke ACC Network 2:30 p.m. Marshall vs. Arizona ESPN+ Sat, May 16 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 2:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 13 Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)

Commentator Team: Trey Bender, Natasha Watley

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 2 p.m. Princeton vs. Stanford ACC Network 4:30 p.m. Eastern Illinois vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State ESPN+ Sat, May 16 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 4 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 6:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 14 Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Commentator Team: Mike Couzens, Kenzie Fowler

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 7:30 p.m. Saint Mary’s vs. Mississippi State ESPN+ 10 p.m. Idaho State vs. No. 14 Oregon ESPNU Sat, May 16 5 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 7:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 10 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 7:30 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 10 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 15 Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 15 2 p.m. UConn vs. No. 15 Texas A&M ESPN2 4:30 p.m. McNeese vs. Arizona State ESPN+ Sat, May 16 3 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 5:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 17 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD 5:30 p.m. *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 16 LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

Commentator Team: Alex Perlman, Brittany McKinney