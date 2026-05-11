Batter up: ESPN exclusively presents every pitch of the NCAA Softball Regionals on the #RoadToWCWS
- ESPN slated to air more than 100 games across networks, May 15-17
- 7Innings Live set to bring fans whiparound coverage all three days
- All games streaming on the ESPN App, with select matchups exclusive to ESPN+
The 2026 Road to the Women’s College World Series swings into action Friday, May 15 as ESPN networks are set to carry every pitch of the NCAA DI Softball Regionals for the ninth consecutive year.
Over 100 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+ over the course of the weekend. All games are also available on the ESPN App with an applicable subscription.
7Innings Live Presented by Capital One is back, bringing viewers all the insight and analysis throughout Regional play. Kris Budden and Alyssa Lang will split hosting duties during the weekend, joined by analysts Tara Henry and Tori Vidales. Henry – head coach of the Great Britain softball national team and national champion at UCLA – will sit alongside Vidales – a Texas A&M alum who helped Mexico qualify for its first-ever softball appearance in the Olympic Games. Coverage for Friday will begin at 1 p.m. ET and run through the end of games, while Saturday and Sunday will begin at noon and run through the end of the games.
The 16 Regional hosts are locked and ESPN will send top-tier commentator teams to each location for the three days of action:
- Alabama: Nate Gatter, Monica Abbott
- Texas: Alex Loeb, Cat Osterman
- Oklahoma: Lowell Galindo, Jennie Ritter
- Nebraska: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza
- Arkansas: Krista Blunk, Aleshia Ocasio
- Florida: Kevin Fitzgerald, Nicole Mendes
- Tennessee: Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarbourogh
- UCLA: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie
- Florida State: Clay Matvick, Raine Wilson
- Georgia: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman
- Texas Tech: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller Thiessen
- Duke: Chuckie Kempf, Jenny Dalton-Hill
- Oklahoma State: Trey Bender, Natasha Watley
- Oregon: Mike Couzens, Kenzie Fowler
- Texas A&M: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman
- LSU: Alex Perlman, Brittany McKinney
GAME ON: Journey to the NCAA Championship
The 2026 softball edition of Game On is set to air on Tuesday, May 12 on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on the ESPN App the same day.
The hour-long special showcases the major storylines, players, and coaches in advance of the Division I Softball tournament. 64 teams will be narrowed down to the eight that participate in the double-elimination Women’s College World Series beginning Thursday, May 28 in Oklahoma City. Co-hosted by ESPN reporter and play-by-play commentator Holly Rowe and two-time Olympic medalist and four-time All-American outfielder at Stanford Jessica Mendoza, GAME ON chronicles stories of incredible success, inspiration, humanity and the uniqueness of the WCWS.
This year’s special includes features on Oklahoma pitching coach Jen Rocha, Florida State’s Isa Torres, Belmont’s Maya Johnson, Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco, Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens and more.
Road to the Women’s College World Series
For more than 30 years, ESPN networks have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason. The 2026 season marks the 19th straight year of ESPN carrying every minute from each Super Regional location and the 25th consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series airing on ESPN networks.
2026 NCAA DI Softball Championship Regional Schedule
Games available across ESPN networks and via the ESPN App
*Top 16 National Seeds denoted in grids
Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.
Site: No. 1 Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
Commentator Team: Nate Gatter, Monica Abbott
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina Upstate vs. No. 1 Alabama
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Belmont vs. SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|2 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 2 Texas (Austin, Texas)
Commentator Team: Alex Loeb, Cat Osterman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|1:30 p.m.
|Baylor vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Wagner vs. No. 2 Texas
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 3 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)
Commentator Team: Lowell Galindo, Jennie Ritter
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|3:30 p.m.
|Binghamton vs. No. 3 Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Kansas
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 16
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 4 Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)
Commentator Team: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|4 p.m.
|Grand Canyon vs. Louisville
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|South Dakota vs. No. 4 Nebraska
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 5 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Commentator Team: Krista Blunk, Aleshia Ocasio
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|5:30 p.m.
|Fordham vs. No. 5 Arkansas
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|South Florida vs. Washington
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 16
|2 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|2 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 6 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)
Commentator Team: Kevin Fitzgerald, Nicole Mendes
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|11 a.m.
|Florida A&M vs. No. 6 Florida
|SEC Network
|1:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech vs. Texas State
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|10 a.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|12:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|Noon
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 7 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Commentator Team: Matt Schumacker, Amanda Scarborough
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|5:30 p.m.
|Northern Kentucky vs. No. 7 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Indiana vs. Virginia
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 16
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|2 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 8 UCLA (Los Angeles)
Commentator Team: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Cal State Fullerton vs. South Carolina
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|California Baptist vs. No. 8 UCLA
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 16
|5 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|7:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 9 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)
Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, Raine Wilson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|Noon
|Stetson vs. No. 9 Florida State
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|Jacksonville State vs. UCF
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|Noon
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|5 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|Noon
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 10 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)
Commentator Team: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|4:30 p.m.
|UNC Greensboro vs. Clemson
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Charleston vs. No. 10 Georgia
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|Noon
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 11 Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)
Commentator Team: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller Thiessen
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|2 p.m.
|Boston University vs. Ole Miss
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Marist vs. No. 11 Texas Tech
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|4 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|6:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 12 Duke (Durham, N.C.)
Commentator Team: Chuckie Kempf, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|Noon
|Howard vs. No. 12 Duke
|ACC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Marshall vs. Arizona
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|Noon
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 13 Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)
Commentator Team: Trey Bender, Natasha Watley
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|2 p.m.
|Princeton vs. Stanford
|ACC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|4 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|6:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 14 Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)
Commentator Team: Mike Couzens, Kenzie Fowler
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s vs. Mississippi State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Idaho State vs. No. 14 Oregon
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 16
|5 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|7:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 15 Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)
Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|2 p.m.
|UConn vs. No. 15 Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|McNeese vs. Arizona State
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 16 LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)
Commentator Team: Alex Perlman, Brittany McKinney
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 15
|4 p.m.
|South Alabama vs. Virginia Tech
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Akron vs. No. 16 LSU
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 16
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 17
|2 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD