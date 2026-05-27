College Football Studio host and SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie named SEC Nation host

SportsCenter anchor and college football commentator Matt Barrie has been named as the new host of SEC Nation. Beginning this fall, Barrie will join SEC Network’s weekly traveling show on campus at SEC schools across the South, bringing fans all they need to know ahead of the week’s biggest matchups.

Barrie’s first official host appearance on SEC Network will be at the 2026 SEC Kickoff in Tampa, Fla., July 20-23.

“I’m a college football junkie and beyond excited to host SEC Nation from the greatest game day atmospheres in the South,” said Barrie. “It takes me back to my years in Columbia, S.C. when Steve Spurrier was the head coach of the Gamecocks and getting to experience everything that makes the SEC and its schools one of a kind. The show, the crew and everyone involved in Nation since it launched in 2014 has made it appointment viewing on Saturday mornings. I look forward to continuing its legacy from campuses this fall.”

Barrie is no stranger to on campus shows having hosted regular editions of the 2 p.m. SportsCenter on the road tied to his Thursday night ESPN college football assignments. He’s also very familiar to college football fans, having hosted Saturday wraps segments and the popular College Football Final on ESPN for years.

Barrie takes the reins as the fourth host of SEC Nation, following Laura Rutledge (2017-25) – who just announced her departure as a result of her expanded NFL assignments, Maria Taylor (2016) and Joe Tessitore (2014-2015).

“We are thrilled to have Matt join the Nation crew on the desk,” said Meg Aronowitz, senior vice president of production, ESPN. “His dynamic energy and extensive knowledge of college football make him a tremendous addition to the team, and we look forward to seeing him in action this fall.”

Barrie joined the company in 2013 and has been a mainstay across numerous ESPN programs, including SportsCenter, college football and golf. Additionally, he hosts SportsCenter on the Road from major sporting events, including college campuses during college football season, the College Football Playoff and National Championship, the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship and TGL.

Prior to ESPN, Barrie worked in Dallas, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, covering major college football and professional sports throughout his career while being recognized with 11 Emmy Awards and three Edward R. Murrow journalism awards.

A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Barrie graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. In 2020, he was inducted into the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame.

Closer to the college football season, ESPN will provide site locations and additional details about SEC Nation, which returns to tailgates, stadiums and sidelines this fall – with plans to attend top matchups each week across the Southeastern Conference.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.