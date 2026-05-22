DFB-Pokal Final headlines the weekend of soccer across ESPN; UEFA Women’s Champions League Finals, LALIGA Matchday 38, NWSL and more

DFB-Pokal Final: FC Bayern Munich takes on VfB Stuttgart at 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Germany’s top domestic cup trophy is on the line as FC Bayern Munich faces VfB Stuttgart in the 2026 DFB-Pokal Final on Saturday. The annual championship match crowns the winner of Germany’s premier knockout competition and traditionally closes the German football season in Berlin. Commentators: Phil Bonney, Steffen Freund and reporters Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger (English). Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

UEFA Women’s Champions League finals on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

The UEFA Women’s Champions League finals feature Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs FC Barcelona Femení as Europe’s top clubs compete for the title. Three-time Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Aitana Bonmatí leads FC Barcelona Femení as they host Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, the competition’s most successful club, on Saturday at noon ET, live from Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. The match will air on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

LALIGA season concludes this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

The 2025-26 LALIGA season concludes this weekend as all 20 clubs take the pitch for the final matches of the campaign. With European qualification spots and final league positioning still to be decided, the closing matchday caps another dramatic season in Spain’s top flight.

LALIGA – Matchday 38 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, May 23 3 p.m. Valencia vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+ 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Levante ESPN+ 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club ESPN+ 3 p.m. Alves vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+ 3 p.m. Girona vs. Elche ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Getafe vs. Osasuna ESPN+ 3 p.m. Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla ESPN+ 3 p.m. Mallorca vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+ 3 p.m. Espanyol vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+ Sun, May 24 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

NWSL: Bay FC visits the Chicago Stars, Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Bay FC hosts the Chicago Stars FC this weekend in an NWSL matchup as U.S. Women’s National Team star Mallory Swanson continues her return to action. With valuable points on the line, the match highlights another key showdown in the ongoing NWSL season. The match will air live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Concacaf Women’s Champions Cup Finals this Saturday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

The 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Finals take center stage Saturday in Pachuca, Mexico, as Club América Femenil, NY Gotham FC, Washington Spirit and CF Pachuca Femenil compete to be crowned the top women’s club team in the region. The third-place match airs at 6 p.m., followed by the championship final at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes.