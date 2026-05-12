ESPN and TelevisaUnivision enter agreement to provide an additional Spanish-language telecast for Super Bowl LXI

ESPN, the rightsholder for Super Bowl LXI, has reached an agreement with TelevisaUnivision for broadcast rights in the United States, resulting in two Spanish-language telecasts for America’s biggest game. Under the agreement, ESPN Deportes and Univision will each produce and air separate Spanish-language presentations, including dedicated commentary teams for each broadcast. ESPN and ABC will air the English-language telecast.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with TelevisaUnivision to expand access to Super Bowl LXI for Spanish-speaking fans across the U.S.,” said Oscar Ramos, Vice President of Digital Content and ESPN Deportes. “ESPN Deportes has a long history of serving NFL fans in the Hispanic community, and presenting Super Bowl LXI through multiple Spanish-language telecasts builds on that commitment.”

“Hispanic audiences bring an unmatched energy and passion to the sports they love, and their fandom for the NFL has grown significantly,” said Olek Loewenstein, President of Sports at TelevisaUnivision. “We’re excited to be teaming up with ESPN to deliver the Super Bowl to Hispanic America – elevating the viewing experience with coverage that connects, in-culture and in-language.”

The collaboration significantly expands Spanish-language access to Super Bowl LXI, making the game available to millions of Spanish-speaking fans across the U.S. through the combined reach of ESPN Deportes and Univision and further adds to ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl.

Launched immediately following this past Super Bowl, ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl, created in collaboration with the NFL, has already delivered early marquee moments, marking the start of one of the most ambitious cross-company initiatives in ESPN and Disney history. Expansive content, storytelling, and fan-first experiences will continue to roll out throughout the year, building momentum toward Super Bowl LXI on ESPN and ABC in February 2027.

Super Bowl LXI marks ESPN Deportes’ fourth Super Bowl presentation and comes as ESPN prepares for its first Super Bowl production. ESPN Deportes’ year-round NFL coverage includes exclusive Spanish-language Monday Night Football telecasts, multiple playoff games, and studio programming, serving fans throughout the regular season and postseason.

TelevisaUnivision will bring Super LXI to Univision following its historic, first-ever national Spanish-language broadcast of an NFL game for Super Bowl LVIII, and represents the next step in its decades-long partnership with the NFL as a free-to-air media partner in Mexico.

Additional details on ESPN Deportes’ and Univision’s Super Bowl LXI presentations will be announced at a later date.

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