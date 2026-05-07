ESPN continues Second Round coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continues with Second Round action on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday features the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens (Gm. 3) at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Gm. 4) at 9:30 p.m.

On Monday, additional Game 4 action continues on ESPN with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Minnesota Wild (time TBD). If a Game 5 becomes necessary, the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN (time TBD).

Tuesday on ESPN, the Buffalo Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens for Game 4 (7 p.m.) and following at 9:30 p.m., the Anaheim Ducks will face the Vegas Golden Knights.

ESPN continues the stretch of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, culminating with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June. In addition to ESPN and ESPN2, ABC will air games throughout the Playoffs.

ESPN’s coverage roared out of the gate Saturday as the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes in prime time on ABC captured 2.5 million viewers, ranking as the most-viewed Second Round Game 1 on record.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

THROUGH MAY 12

Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 12 will be announced in the coming days.

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Where to Watch Sun, May 10 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens Second Round, Game 3 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN 9:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks Second Round, Game 4 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN Mon, May 11 6 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ TBD Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild Second Round, Game 4 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Erik Johnson

Reporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN TBD Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes Second Round, Game 5 (if necessary) Play-by-Play: TBA

Analyst: TBA

Reporter: TBAIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN Tue, May 12 6 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens Second Round, Game 4 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban ESPN 9:30 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights Second Round, Game 5 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban ESPN

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

[email protected]