ESPN continues Second Round coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO

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ESPN continues Second Round coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO

Games on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday on ESPN networks

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo8 hours ago

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continues with Second Round action on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday features the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens (Gm. 3) at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Gm. 4) at 9:30 p.m.

On Monday, additional Game 4 action continues on ESPN with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Minnesota Wild (time TBD). If a Game 5 becomes necessary, the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN (time TBD).

Tuesday on ESPN, the Buffalo Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens for Game 4 (7 p.m.) and following at 9:30 p.m., the Anaheim Ducks will face the Vegas Golden Knights.

ESPN continues the stretch of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, culminating with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June. In addition to ESPN and ESPN2, ABC will air games throughout the Playoffs.

ESPN’s coverage roared out of the gate Saturday as the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes in prime time on ABC captured 2.5 million viewers, ranking as the most-viewed Second Round Game 1 on record.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
THROUGH MAY 12
Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 12 will be announced in the coming days. 

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Where to Watch
Sun, May 10 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens

Second Round, Game 3

 

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Insider/Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 		 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks

Second Round, Game 4

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 		 ESPN
Mon, May 11 6 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus

 

 Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

 ESPN2, ESPN+
TBD Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild

Second Round, Game 4

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Erik Johnson
Reporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban		 ESPN
TBD Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

Second Round, Game 5 (if necessary)

 Play-by-Play: TBA
Analyst: TBA
Reporter: TBAIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban		 ESPN
Tue, May 12

 

 6 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus

 

 Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban

 ESPN2, ESPN+
7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens

Second Round, Game 4

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Insider/Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban		 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights

Second Round, Game 5

 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban		 ESPN

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+
[email protected]

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo8 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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