ESPN continues Second Round coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continues with Second Round action on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Sunday features the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens (Gm. 3) at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Gm. 4) at 9:30 p.m.
On Monday, additional Game 4 action continues on ESPN with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Minnesota Wild (time TBD). If a Game 5 becomes necessary, the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN (time TBD).
Tuesday on ESPN, the Buffalo Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens for Game 4 (7 p.m.) and following at 9:30 p.m., the Anaheim Ducks will face the Vegas Golden Knights.
ESPN continues the stretch of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, culminating with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June. In addition to ESPN and ESPN2, ABC will air games throughout the Playoffs.
ESPN’s coverage roared out of the gate Saturday as the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes in prime time on ABC captured 2.5 million viewers, ranking as the most-viewed Second Round Game 1 on record.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
THROUGH MAY 12
Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 12 will be announced in the coming days.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Where to Watch
|Sun, May 10
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
Second Round, Game 3
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Insider/Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Second Round, Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|Mon, May 11
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by Lexus
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|TBD
|Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
Second Round, Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Erik Johnson
Reporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|TBD
|Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Second Round, Game 5 (if necessary)
|Play-by-Play: TBA
Analyst: TBA
Reporter: TBAIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|Tue, May 12
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by Lexus
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
Second Round, Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Insider/Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
Second Round, Game 5
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.
- Stanley Cup playoffs daily: Previews, highlights, stat leaders
- Stanley Cup playoffs central: Updated schedule, bracket, matchups
- Expert picks for the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs
- Biggest questions for each Round 2 team
- 2026 NHL draft Big Board: Ranking the top 32 prospects
- Conn Smythe Watch: Who’s leading for MVP of the 2026 playoffs?
- What can Gavin McKenna do for the team that wins the NHL draft lottery?
- Friday: Post-lottery NHL mock draft: Who goes after Gavin McKenna?
- Friday: Zach Benson, the NHL’s heir apparent to the Rat King throne
- Saturday: Into the Wild: Why Minnesota’s veterans stayed loyal as a contender was built
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742
ESPN+
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