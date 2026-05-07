ESPN Debuts Short Documentary “Messi: The Forgotten Tape / Messi: La Cinta Olvidada”

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ESPN today announced the debut of Messi: The Forgotten Tape / Messi: La Cinta Olvidada, a new ESPN Films short documentary uncovering one of the most consequential and little-known stories in modern football history.

Debuting Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, the documentary highlights the pivotal moment that helped shape Lionel Messi’s international future and altered the trajectory of global football. Messi: The Forgotten Tape will also stream on Disney+ internationally at a later date.

In 2004, as the internet was still in its early stages, the news that a young Argentine was tearing it up in Spain was slow to arrive in his native South American country. So, when a 16-year-old Lionel Messi was beginning to turn heads in FC Barcelona, the federation couldn’t believe this young player, who was on course to obtain Spanish citizenship, was still not representing a nation. A VHS tape with highlights of the young phenom was commissioned for a Barça TV journalist to put together and hand-delivered to an Argentine National Football Team assistant coach in hopes this would lead to a call-up.

The tape would travel across the world and quietly set in motion a pivotal decision between Spain and Argentina, culminating in a story never-before-told in a documentary: how two friendly matches were quickly scheduled by the Argentine Football Association with one purpose — to secure Lionel Messi’s future with Argentina.

Messi: The Forgotten Tape / Messi: La Cinta Olvidada is part of ESPN’s special news and information coverage leading into the 2026 World Cup. ESPN will deliver extensive English- and Spanish-language news and information coverage of the tournament across its media platforms, bringing fans closer to the biggest storylines on and off the pitch.

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ESPN Estrena el Documental “Messi: The Forgotten Tape / Messi: La Cinta Olvidada”

La historia revela el camino de Lionel Messi hacia la Selección Argentina

ESPN anunció hoy el estreno de Messi: The Forgotten Tape / Messi: La Cinta Olvidada, un nuevo cortometraje documental de ESPN Films que revela una de las historias más trascendentales y poco conocidas del fútbol moderno.

Con su estreno el domingo 10 de mayo a las 5:30 p.m. ET por ESPN y ESPN Deportes, el documental destaca el momento decisivo que contribuyó a definir el futuro internacional de Lionel Messi y cambió la trayectoria del fútbol mundial. Messi: The Forgotten Tape también estará disponible en Disney+ a nivel internacional en una fecha posterior.

En 2004, cuando el internet aún estaba en sus primeros pasos, la noticia de que un joven argentino estaba deslumbrando en España tardó en llegar a su país natal. Por eso, cuando un Lionel Messi, de 16 años, comenzaba a llamar la atención en el FC Barcelona, la federación no podía creer que ese joven jugador, quien estaba en camino a obtener la ciudadanía española, todavía no estuviera representando a ninguna selección nacional. Se encargó a un periodista de Barça TV recopilar los mejores momentos del joven fenómeno en una cinta VHS, el cual fue entregado personalmente a un asistente técnico de la Selección Argentina con la esperanza de que eso condujera a una convocatoria.

La cinta viajaría por el mundo y, silenciosamente, pondría en marcha una decisión clave entre España y Argentina, culminando en una historia nunca antes contada en un documental: cómo la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino programó rápidamente dos partidos amistosos con un solo propósito: asegurar el futuro de Lionel Messi con Argentina.

Messi: The Forgotten Tape / Messi: La Cinta Olvidada forma parte de la cobertura especial de noticias e información de ESPN rumbo al Mundial 2026. ESPN ofrecerá una amplia cobertura en inglés y español a través de sus plataformas, acercando a los aficionados a las historias más importantes dentro y fuera de la cancha.

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