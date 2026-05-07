ESPN Digital & Social 2026: No. 1 in March

In March, ESPN Digital & Social was once again No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category with 196.6 million unique users, up 1% YoY and reaching 70% of U.S. adults across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in March, reaching 28.2 million unique users, more than the next 8 non-ESPN apps combined.

ESPN reached 89% of U.S. adults (ages 18-44) across digital and social.

ESPN Digital reached 92.1 million unique users and 5.8 billion total minutes in March.

ESPN Men’s and Women’s Tournament Challenge games in March reached 30 million total completed brackets for the first time ever.

Across social channels, ESPN added 71 million followers, up 13% YoY.

For the 57th consecutive month ESPN Social was No. 1 among sports properties, reaching 566 million engagements in March, more than 18 million per day.

ESPN.com was No. 1 across the web in March with 67 million unique visitors, up 3% YoY.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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