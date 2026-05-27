ESPN earns 10 Sports Emmy Awards led by College GameDay, NFL Live and E60

ESPN earned 10 Sports Emmys as the National Academy of Television and Sciences honored the best in sports media during the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony Tuesday night in New York City. The winners included honors across storytelling and journalism, along with wins for several of the company’s marquee studio shows.

ESPN has now won 277 Sports Emmy Awards in 39 years of eligibility.

Among the night’s top awards, ESPN received Outstanding Sports Journalism for E60’s Save: The Katie Meyer Story, while Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special earned Outstanding Edited Sports Special. ESPN writer Jeffrey Sarokin also received The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award – Short Form for Wimbledon, further underscoring the company’s strength in premium storytelling and editorial content.

ESPN’s studio programming portfolio was also recognized across multiple categories. College GameDay won its 11th Outstanding Sports Studio Show – Weekly, its third consecutive win in the category and 17th Sports Emmy overall. NFL Live earned Outstanding Sports Studio Show – Daily, its second consecutive win. From ESPN Deportes, ESPN FC captured Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish.

ESPN also earned multiple accolades for creative and technical excellence. Believers: Boston Red Sox won Outstanding Sports Graphic Design – Specialty, while NHL on ESPN’s 4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country earned Outstanding Sports Editing – Short Form.

Additionally, Katie George was recognized with Outstanding Sports Personality – Emerging On-Air Talent.

Steve Bornstein, former Chairman of ESPN and ABC Sports and former President of ESPN, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from NATAS, recognizing his transformative impact on the sports television and media leadership.

ESPN’s Hannah Storm and Steve Anderson received Silver Circle honors for significant contributions to television over 25 years or more. Howard Katz, former ESPN and NFL Network executive, was recognized with a Gold Circle honor for distinguished contributions to television over 50 years.

ESPN’s Winners at the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards

Category Winner Outstanding Edited Sports Special Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted E60 Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily NFL Live Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly College GameDay Outstanding Sports Journalism E60 — Save: The Katie Meyer Story Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form NHL on ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form Jeffrey Sarokin, Wimbledon Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty Believers: Boston Red Sox* Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent Katie George Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish ESPN FC

*External entry airing on an ESPN network.

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