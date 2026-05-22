ESPN Films and Wakai announce global premiere of “FC Barcelona: “Soñar, jugar y ganar”

Watch trailer here

Documentary chronicles the ascent of FC Barcelona women’s football club

Premiere in the U.S. set for S atur day, May 23 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and streaming on ESPN+

ESPN Films and Wakai announce the global premiere of FC Barcelona: Soñar, jugar y ganar, a 45-minute documentary chronicling the ascent of FC Barcelona to one of the most decorated women’s clubs in European football and a global symbol of excellence, identity and empowerment.

The documentary premieres in the U.S. on Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and streaming on ESPN+. Internationally, it will be available on ESPN linear and on Disney+ in select markets beginning Friday, May 22.

Structured in three acts – “Dream,” “Play,” and “Win” – the film tells the story of a group of women who redefined perceptions of football, broke barriers and became role models for an entire generation. It follows the team’s evolution from its early years to the club turning professional in 2015 and its ascent as a three-time UEFA Women’s Champions League champion as it battled European archrival Olympique de Lyon in four unforgettable finals. Through candid interviews and intimate access, FC Barcelona: Soñar, jugar y ganar captures the sacrifices, setbacks and triumphs that helped define the club’s spirit.

The premiere arrives ahead of the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, where FC Barcelona will face Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday, May 23 at noon ET on ESPN Deportes, at Ullevål Stadion in Oslo, Norway. ESPN will provide coverage of the final across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



“The ascent of FC Barcelona has stirred a cultural movement, inspiring a new generation of fans,” said Freddy Rolón, Head of Global Sports & Talent at ESPN.” “As ESPN continues to expand its global futbol storytelling efforts, this documentary offers a unique opportunity to go beyond the pitch and showcase the journey of a team that has become a symbol of excellence in women’s sports.”

“This documentary reflects more than two years of work by the Wakai team, driven by our passion for discovering and telling stories that transcend sport”, said David Quintana, CEO of Wakai. “Developing this project alongside a partner like ESPN and Disney not only gives us an incredible opportunity but also allows audiences around the world to experience a story, and a team, as special as this one.”

Trailer: English | Spanish

ESPN Films y Wakai anuncian el estreno global de FC Barcelona: “Soñar, jugar y ganar”

El documental narra el ascenso del equipo femenino de fútbol del FC Barcelona

El estreno en Estados Unidos será el sábado 23 de mayo a las 10 a.m. ET por ESPN2, ESPN Deportes y en streaming por ESPN+

ESPN Films y Wakai anuncian el estreno global de FC Barcelona: Soñar, jugar y ganar, un documental de 45 minutos que narra el ascenso del FC Barcelona hasta convertirse en uno de los clubes femeninos más laureados del fútbol europeo y en un símbolo global de excelencia, identidad y empoderamiento.

El documental se estrena en Estados Unidos el sábado 23 de mayo a las 10 a.m. ET por ESPN2 (inglés), ESPN Deportes y en streaming por ESPN+. A nivel internacional, estará disponible en la señal lineal de ESPN y en Disney+ en mercados seleccionados a partir del viernes 22 de mayo.

Estructurada en tres actos —“Soñar”, “Jugar” y “Ganar”—, el documental cuenta la historia de un grupo de atletas que ha redefinió la percepción del fútbol, rompió barreras y se convirtió en referente para toda una generación. El documental sigue la evolución del equipo desde sus primeros años hasta la profesionalización del club en 2015 y su ascenso como tres veces campeón de la UEFA Women’s Champions League, enfrentándose a su archirrival europeo Olympique de Lyon en cuatro finales inolvidables. A través de entrevistas y acceso íntimo, FC Barcelona: Soñar, jugar y ganar captura los sacrificios, y triunfos que ayudaron a definir el espíritu del club.

El estreno llega antes de la final de la UEFA Women’s Champions League, en la que el FC Barcelona se enfrentará al Olympique Lyonnais el sábado 23 de mayo a las 12 p.m. ET, por ESPN Deportes, desde el Ullevål Stadion en Oslo, Noruega. ESPN ofrecerá cobertura de la final en Estados Unidos, Europa, América Latina, África Subsahariana, Australia y Nueva Zelanda.

“El ascenso del FC Barcelona ha impulsado un movimiento cultural que inspira a una nueva generación de aficionados”, dijo Freddy Rolón, Head of Global Sports & Talent de ESPN. “A medida que ESPN continúa ampliando sus esfuerzos globales de storytelling en torno al fútbol, este documental ofrece una oportunidad única para ir más allá de la cancha y mostrar el recorrido de un equipo que se ha convertido en símbolo de excelencia en el deporte femenino”.

“Este documental refleja más de dos años de trabajo del equipo de Wakai, impulsado por nuestra pasión por descubrir y contar historias que trascienden el deporte”, dijo David Quintana, CEO de Wakai. “Desarrollar este proyecto en colaboración como ESPN y Disney no solo nos brinda una oportunidad increíble, sino que también permite que audiencias de todo el mundo vivan una historia —y conozcan a un equipo— tan especial como este”.

Tráiler: Inglés | Español

-30-