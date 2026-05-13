ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN features a pivotal Game 5 Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup on Wednesday

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs presented by Google with a blockbuster Conference Semifinal Game 5 matchup presented by Chipotle on Wednesday, May 13.

At 8 p.m. ET, the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell, fresh off a 43‑point performance in Game 4, as both teams look to take the series lead. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside Tim Legler, with Lisa Salters reporting.

Coverage tips off with NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T at 7 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s airs immediately following the conclusion of the game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

The 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals will air exclusively across ESPN and ABC, while ABC continues to serve as the exclusive home of the NBA Finals.

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