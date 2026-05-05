ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN tips off its NBA Conference Semifinal coverage with three days of action

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs presented by Google with three nights of Conference Semifinal action presented by Chipotle.

On Wednesday, May 6, the Philadelphia 76ers, led by NBA All‑Star starter Tyrese Maxey and former NBA MVP Joel Embiid, visit the New York Knicks and the duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl‑Anthony Towns in Game 2 of their series at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Philadelphia looking to even the series. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Lisa Salters reporting.

The nightcap features the San Antonio Spurs and newly crowned NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves and reigning NBA All‑Star Game MVP Anthony Edwards at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Minnesota looking to take a 2–0 series lead following a dramatic Game 1 win. Dave Pasch calls the action with Doris Burke, while Jorge Sedano reports from the sideline.

Coverage tips off with NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T at 6 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and guest analyst Draymond Green. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s airs immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports

Saturday, May 9 features a Game 3 showdown as the defending NBA champion and league‑leading Oklahoma City Thunder, led by reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander, visit the Los Angeles Lakers, led by four‑time MVP and the NBA’s all‑time leading scorer LeBron James, at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. The returning team of Dave Pasch, Doris Burke and reporter Jorge Sedano will be on the call.

NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T begins Saturday coverage at 8 p.m. with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s follows postgame.

On Sunday, May 10, ESPN presents a Game 4 matchup, beginning at 3:30 p.m., as the Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks on ABC. Mike Breen will once again provide play-by-play with Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, while Lisa Salters reports.

Coverage begins with NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T at 2:30 p.m. on ABC, featuring the returning Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s postgame coverage follows on ESPN.

In addition, the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, emanating live from Chicago, Ill. will begin at 3 p.m on ABC, featuring Malika Andrews, Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Bobby Marks and Shams Charania.

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

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