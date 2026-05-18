ESPN presents the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks exclusively on ESPN networks

The 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals presented by Dunkin’ – the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks – will be exclusively available on ESPN networks, beginning Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN. ESPN’s lead NBA broadcast team – Mike Breen, analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, and reporter Lisa Salters – will provide commentary throughout the series.

NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T serves as the Eastern Conference Finals pregame show, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Draymond Green will join as a guest analyst for select editions. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s will air following the conclusion of each game.

NBA Today – ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show – will travel on-site for the Eastern Conference Finals, with expanded two-hour editions (3–5 p.m.) on weekday game days. Malika Andrews will serve as host alongside a core group of analysts and reporters, including Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Danny Green, Iman Shumpert and Shams Charania. NBA Today will also feature up-to-the-minute reporting from both teams, with contributions from Vincent Goodwill, Tim MacMahon, Jamal Collier, Tim Bontemps and additional ESPN NBA insiders.

In New York, NBA Today will originate from ESPN’s Hudson studios, incorporating taped elements from across the city and Madison Square Garden, including an exclusive Malika Andrews sit-down interview with Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson airing across NBA Today, SportsCenter and ESPN platforms ahead of Game 1. Coverage in Cleveland, Ohio will originate on-site from Rocket Arena.

ESPN Radio will provide national coverage of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, with Dave Pasch handling play-by-play alongside analyst Doris Burke and reporter Vanessa Richardson. ESPN Radio will also broadcast the Western Conference Finals – the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – with Marc Kestecher, analyst P.J. Carlesimo and reporter Jorge Sedano on the call.

The 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals will also be available internationally across ESPN platforms in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, South America, Brazil, the Netherlands, Sub-Saharan Africa and Australia and New Zealand. In all territories, as well as, the Philippines, coverage will stream on Disney+.

ESPN’s Game 1 presentation will open with a special broadcast tease featuring Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu star Pedro Pascal, welcoming fans to the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The cinematic open sets the stage for the series, capturing the intensity, energy and stakes of the Conference Finals.

ESPN’s Eastern Conference Finals campaign captures the urgency and intensity of the final step on the road to the NBA Finals. Set to a driving Berghain track from Rosalía, the creative spotlights the pressure, energy and momentum surrounding the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers as the stakes reach their peak.

Across ESPN’s social platforms, comprehensive content support will accompany the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, including custom creative and video production throughout the series. This includes original 3D hero edits, storyline-driven and player-focused content, and a full design suite of pre- and postgame graphics for every game day. ESPN will feature on-site coverage at each location, producing exclusive vertical content optimized for TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Verts, while amplifying Inside the NBA studio moments across social throughout the round.

Talent-driven activations will play a central role in ESPN’s social coverage. Omar Raja’s Golden Ticket returns for the Conference Finals, featuring a special ESPN x Star Wars collaboration tied to The Mandalorian and Grogu. Raja will also lead “Hot Takes,” where fans submit bold predictions and reactions throughout the series. Lily Shimbashi (Sportish) will host a dedicated interview series spotlighting influential voices across the game with exclusive Eastern Conference Finals features. Tim Legler headlines “Leg Up,” an analytical, social-first series breaking down pivotal plays and key matchups, while Shams Charania will host TikTok Live pregame sessions delivering real-time insights ahead of each matchup.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will originate on-site for Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, with Vanessa Richardson and Iman Shumpert serving as hosts. Beginning with Game 3, Hoop Streams will shift to ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios for the remainder of the series. The show will continue to stream across ESPN social platforms and the ESPN App leading into each game.

Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Tue, May 19 8 p.m. Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ESPN Thu, May 21 8 p.m. Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ESPN Sat, May 23 8 p.m. Game 3: New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ABC Mon, May 25 8 p.m. Game 4: New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN Wed, May 27 8 p.m. Game 5*: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ESPN Fri, May 29 8 p.m. Game 6*: New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN Sun, May 31 8 p.m. Game 7*: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ESPN

*If necessary

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ABC also continues to serve as the exclusive home of the NBA Finals.

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