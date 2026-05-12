ESPN sets the stage for Super Bowl LXI with week long expansive broadcast and fan experience on Santa Monica Beach

State‑of‑the‑art ESPN Beach will anchor studio coverage from the Southern California coast and serve as ESPN’s multiplatform hub of Super Bowl content

Free fan activation and beach‑wide experiences highlight a broader Southern California Super Bowl footprint

When Super Bowl week arrives in Southern California in February 2027, ESPN will establish a continuous, week-long presence along an iconic backdrop as the network transforms Santa Monica Beach — alongside the historic Santa Monica Pier — into a state-of-the-art content home for the biggest week in sports.

Built specifically for the scale and significance of Super Bowl week, ESPN’s expansive beachfront broadcast center will serve as the Company’s central hub for Super Bowl content — extending well beyond live television to include always-on digital and social storytelling, alongside fan- and family-friendly engagement, all in one highly visible destination. Reflecting an expansive, fully integrated approach that goes beyond the traditional broadcast footprint, the cutting-edge compound will place ESPN’s coverage directly on the Greater Los Angeles coastline, delivering a setting that reflects the energy of Super Bowl week, the cultural impact of the event, and the combined power of ESPN, ABC, and The Walt Disney Company.

ESPN’s plans represent a sustained, week-long presence blending broadcast, digital, and fan engagement that expands traditional Super Bowl coverage.

These efforts are all building toward Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, which will air on ESPN and ABC and mark ESPN’s first production of the Super Bowl. From the week-long presence along the coast to Super Bowl Sunday coverage at SoFi Stadium, ESPN’s plans are designed to culminate in a historic broadcast moment for the Company.

ESPN Beach Takes Center Stage

Known as ESPN Beach, the Santa Monica broadcast center will anchor ESPN’s on-site presence throughout Super Bowl LXI week, with most daily studio programming — from morning shows through primetime, day after day throughout Super Bowl week beginning on Monday, February 8 — originating from multiple beachside sets featuring ESPN’s biggest shows and most recognizable personalities. ABC studio programming will also have a dedicated presence throughout the week, further expanding ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage and underscoring the combined storytelling reach of ESPN, ABC, and Disney — with something to offer fans of sports, entertainment, and family viewing alike.

Designed to unite world-class television production with ESPN’s immersive, fan-forward Super Bowl approach, ESPN Beach will serve as both a broadcast headquarters and a visually striking destination — bringing ESPN’s most prominent voices and storytelling together in a shared environment throughout the week.

A Free, Fan-First Destination on the Beach

Beyond the broadcast operation, a large-scale, free fan activation will sit on the iconic and picturesque Santa Monica Pier, transforming the historic Southern California landmark into a vibrant celebration of ESPN, ABC, and a wide range of Disney brands, as well as the city itself, throughout Super Bowl week. Fans can jump into interactive games and immersive experiences that blend sports, storytelling, and iconic ESPN and Disney themes brought to life — all set within the vibrant energy of Southern California’s beach culture — creating moments that celebrate both the game and the spectacle surrounding it.

Designed as a destination in its own right, located on the timeless Santa Monica Pier, the activation will invite fans to make ESPN Beach a purposeful stop as part of their overall Super Bowl week experience.

Creating a Hub of Activity Along the Coast

Beyond the broadcast compound and fan activation footprint, ESPN will aim to transform Santa Monica Beach into a Super Bowl week hub, with plans including a mix of organized events for fans to gather and watch, along with free, open-air activities inviting participation and engagement along the beachfront.

With multiple fan options, including food and themed merchandise available throughout the week, ESPN Beach will spark connection, excitement, and memorable moments that bring Super Bowl week to life beyond the screen. Additional details around these beach-wide experiences will be announced closer to Super Bowl week.

A Broader Southern California Presence — With More to Come

While ESPN Beach will serve as a centerpiece of ESPN’s Super Bowl LXI plans, it represents just one element of a broader Southern California footprint throughout the week. ESPN will also have a presence in Los Angeles and other Southern California locations, including Disneyland Resort, as part of the Company’s wider Super Bowl efforts.

In addition, the vast majority of ESPN’s Super Bowl LXI pregame coverage will originate in and around SoFi Stadium, placing ESPN’s programming at the heart of Super Bowl Sunday while complementing a week-long slate of coverage, storytelling, and fan engagement across the region.

As part of ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl, the Company will continue to share additional details in the months ahead as momentum builds toward ESPN’s first Super Bowl broadcast.

Together, these efforts reflect ESPN and Disney’s commitment to delivering an unmatched Super Bowl experience — on the beach, on screen, and everywhere fans engage with the game.

More from Disney Advertising

Throughout ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl, Disney Advertising will introduce a suite of premium opportunities for brand partners across ESPN, ABC, and Disney’s broader portfolio, including the Santa Monica footprint. Advertisers will gain access to innovative integrations, custom content solutions, live events, and first-of-its-kind, cross-platform visibility tied to the Super Bowl and the NFL’s biggest moments. With Disney’s tentpole live events serving as cultural touchpoints throughout the year, brands have an unprecedented opportunity to connect with fans across the full Disney ecosystem.