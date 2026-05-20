ESPN signs Ben Golliver to multi-year deal as national NBA senior writer

ESPN today announced it has signed senior NBA writer Ben Golliver. He will cover the league with national analysis, reporting and feature storytelling.

Golliver joins ESPN after covering the NBA nationally since 2010, most recently for The Washington Post. His previous stops also include Sports Illustrated and CBSSports.com, and he began his career covering the Portland Trail Blazers in 2007.

Based in Los Angeles, Golliver will contribute across ESPN.com and other ESPN platforms.

Golliver is the author of Bubbleball, which chronicles his 93-day stay inside the NBA’s campus at Walt Disney World during the coronavirus pandemic. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, and his profile of Caitlin Clark was included in The Year’s Best Sports Writing 2024. He has also covered the U.S. men’s and women’s basketball teams at the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.

A native of Beaverton, Oregon, Golliver is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

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