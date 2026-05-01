ESPN to premiere ‘The Pick Is In,’ an all-access look inside the 2026 NFL Draft on Sunday, May 3

Raiders, Browns and Cowboys draft rooms featured through every pivotal decision

Inside the journeys of eight first-round selections, including Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love and Arvell Reese

The Pick Is In, a documentary capturing the drama and defining moments behind the three days of the NFL Draft, will premiere on Sunday, May 3 on ESPN and the ESPN App at 7 p.m. ET.

Produced by NFL Films and Skydance Sports, The Pick Is In provides fans a behind-the-scenes look at the NFL Draft process through in-depth access inside select team draft rooms — and top prospects — across all seven rounds.

This year’s edition of The Pick Is In follows the front office, coaching and scouting contingents from the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys — including special footage from multiple other clubs — providing a comprehensive story of the 72-hours of the NFL Draft, while also spotlighting the journeys of several top prospects:

Fernando Mendoza (QB, Raiders – Pick 1)

Jeremiyah Love (RB, Cardinals – Pick 3)

Arvell Reese (LB, Giants – Pick 5)

Mansoor Delane (CB, Chiefs – Pick 6)

Spencer Fano (OT, Browns – Pick 9)

Caleb Downs (S, Cowboys – Pick 12)

Malachi Lawrence (EDGE, Cowboys – Pick 23)

KC Concepcion (WR, Browns – Pick 24)

Using robotic cameras and embedded documentary crews, the film captures prospect debates, tense trade negotiations and franchise-shaping decisions in real time, offering fans an immersive look at one of sports’ most high-stakes annual events.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Danny Chi ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])

Michael Skarka ([email protected])