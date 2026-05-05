ESPN to present exclusive MLB doubleheader on Thursday, May 7

ESPN will present an exclusive Major League Baseball doubleheader on Thursday, May 7, showcasing a pair of marquee matchups as part of its 2026 MLB coverage. The action begins at 7 p.m. ET with the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Boston Red Sox, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the San Diego Padres at 10 p.m. ET. Both games will air on ESPN.

The opening game will feature veteran play-by-play commentator Karl Ravech alongside analysts David Ross, returning to ESPN, Eduardo Pérez and Buster Olney reporting.

In the nightcap, Mike Monaco will handle play-by-play duties, joined by analysts Adam Ottavino, making his ESPN debut, and Todd Frazier, as the Cardinals and Padres close out the doubleheader from San Diego. Mike Petriello will provide additional analysis from ESPN’s studios throughout both games.

ESPN MLB Game of the Day: May 4–10 (ESPN App)

In addition to Thursday’s doubleheader, ESPN’s MLB Game of the Day continues throughout the week on the ESPN App for Unlimited plan subscribers, featuring a full slate of daily matchups:

Monday: San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

Tuesday: Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

Wednesday: Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals

Thursday: Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

Friday: Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

Friday: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sunday: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants

Fans can also purchase MLB.TV on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, a new milestone for one of sports media’s longest-standing partnerships. Fans will have access to more than 2,000 regular season games. To sign up, visit https://plus.espn.com/mlbtv.

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