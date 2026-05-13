ESPN’s Squeeze Play returns Thursday, May 14, providing live whip-around coverage of more than 20 college baseball games

Matt Schick and Mike Rooney host live coverage on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET

Four-and-a-half-hour show to feature action from the ACC, SEC, Big 12 and American Conference

ESPN’s fan-favorite Squeeze Play returns Thursday, May 14, delivering live whip-around coverage of college baseball action from across the country on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Hosted by Matt Schick alongside ESPN college baseball analyst Mike Rooney, the four-and-a-half-hour show begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s edition marks the first regular season presentation of Squeeze Play and arrives during the final week of the college baseball regular season, with conference championships, postseason positioning and NCAA Tournament hopes on the line across the country.

Throughout the evening, Schick and Rooney will guide fans through the biggest moments from more than 20 live games, featuring live look-ins, key at-bats, home runs, strikeouts, rallies and late-inning drama from around the country. The show will showcase up to six games simultaneously, with coverage featuring 17 ranked teams across the ACC, SEC, Big 12 and American Conference.

Highlighted matchups throughout the night include No. 3 Georgia Tech at No. 23 Boston College, No. 2 North Carolina at NC State, No. 13 Mississippi State at No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 18 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia at No. 5 Auburn, TCU at No. 9 West Virginia and No. 14 Kansas at BYU.

Squeeze Play headlines ESPN’s industry-leading college baseball coverage throughout the weekend, with marquee matchups and conference tournament races featured across ESPN networks as the regular season reaches its conclusion.

Squeeze Play Featured Games: