ESPN’s WNBA coverage returns for landmark 30th season with expanded studio presence and industry-leading commentator team

Malika Andrews to lead WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Pixel from Los Angeles and Bristol

Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Hannah Storm, who called the first WNBA game in 1997, joins ESPN’s 30th season coverage

ESPN, which has presented the WNBA since the league’s inaugural season in 1997, will once again deliver comprehensive coverage during the league’s landmark 30th season, featuring a slate of 30 games across the regular season presented by Google Pixel, coverage of the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel. ESPN’s 2026 coverage spans ABC, ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App and ESPN Deportes, reinforcing The Walt Disney Company’s position as a premier home for women’s sports.



“We are proud to continue raising the bar for WNBA coverage as the league enters its historic 30th season,” said Tim Corrigan, ESPN Senior Vice President, Sports Production. “With elite game commentators, dynamic studio talent from Los Angeles and Bristol, and unmatched coverage across our platforms, ESPN remains deeply committed to telling the stories of the WNBA’s athletes, teams and defining moments.”



Industry-leading commentator team returns

ESPN’s game telecasts will feature three distinguished commentator teams throughout the season, led by some of the most accomplished voices in sports broadcasting.

Ryan Ruocco returns for his 14th season calling the WNBA and will serve as ESPN’s lead play-by-play voice for marquee matchups, AT&T WNBA All-Star and the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. Ruocco will be joined by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo and veteran reporter Holly Rowe, who return for their celebrated 14th season together as ESPN’s lead broadcast trio.

Tiffany Greene joins as a play-by-play voice and will team with analyst Carolyn Peck and reporter Angel Gray throughout the season.

Veteran broadcaster Beth Mowins also joins ESPN’s WNBA lineup and will work alongside analyst Debbie Antonelli and reporter Brooke Weisbrod on select game assignments.

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Pixel returns with expanded Presence from Los Angeles and Bristol

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Pixel — ESPN and ABC’s signature pregame show — returns with an expanded studio footprint anchored by leading voices in women’s basketball coverage.

Malika Andrews will lead coverage of WNBA Countdown from ESPN’s Los Angeles studios, joined by analysts Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike and Monica McNutt. Andrews continues her expanded role across ESPN’s basketball coverage, helping elevate storytelling and cross-platform conversation around the league.

Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Hannah Storm joins ESPN’s WNBA coverage during the league’s landmark 30th season. Storm, who was part of the inaugural WNBA broadcast in 1997 and called the league’s first game, will host editions of WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Pixel and contribute features to Countdown and SportsCenter. Storm will also be joined by Carter, Ogwumike and McNutt.



WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Pixel returns for the regular season with at least 24 editions immediately preceding game broadcasts, up from 14 the previous season.

Coverage begins Opening Weekend on May 9

ESPN’s 2026 regular-season coverage tips off Saturday, May 9, with the WNBA Tip Off Presented by CarMax doubleheader across ABC, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes.

The opener features the Dallas Wings visiting the Indiana Fever at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Phoenix Mercury facing the three-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces at 3:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of the 2025 WNBA Finals.

Comprehensive Digital and Editorial Coverage

Throughout the season, ESPN platforms will feature robust WNBA coverage across digital, social and editorial channels, including breaking news, highlights, analysis, features and cross-platform storytelling from ESPN’s industry-leading journalists Kendra Andrews, Kareem Copeland, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel.

Additionally, Voepel, who has covered the WNBA since its inception, will lead season-long coverage honoring the league’s 30th season, including ranking the top 30 players in WNBA history. The Naismith Hall of Famer will also continue his weekly WNBA Power Rankings, which will be released every Tuesday throughout the season.

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ESPN Media Contacts: [email protected], [email protected].