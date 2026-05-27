Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App: Four-stream coverage of Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will present exclusive, four-stream coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET, and continues through Sunday, May 31.

Marquee and Featured Groups include seven of the world’s top 20 players, including 2025 U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun (No. 9), Russell Henley (No. 12), Ludvig Åberg (No. 13), Robert MacIntyre (No. 15), Justin Thomas (No. 16), Ben Griffin (No. 17) and Hideki Matsuyama (No. 20).

Also, Presidents Cup U.S. team captain Brandt Snedeker, who won the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic earlier this month, playing in the same group with fan favorites Akshay Bhatia and Tony Finau, as well as Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and more.

The Featured Holes feed will capture four par-3 holes at Colonial: Nos. 4, 8, 13 and 16.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026.

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