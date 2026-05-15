FA Cup Final headlines the weekend of soccer across ESPN; LALIGA Matchday 37, Bundesliga, NWSL and more

Chelsea and Manchester City meet in the FA Cup Final on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

The 2026 FA Cup Final takes center stage on Saturday as Chelsea FC and Manchester City battle for one of the most prestigious trophies in English football. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2, and ESPN+, and 9:50 a.m. on ESPN Deportes with comprehensive coverage from ESPN FC. Commentators: Jon Champion and Craig Burley (English); Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish).

LALIGA this weekend: Relegation battle tightens entering final stretch

The LaLiga relegation battle takes center stage this week with 12 clubs separated by just six points in the standings. Real Sociedad currently sits in eighth place with 45 points, while Levante is in 19th with 39 points, leaving European qualification and relegation implications still in play with two matches remaining in the season.

LALIGA – Matchday 37 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sun, May 17 1 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal ESPN+ 1 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Celta Vigo ESPN+ 1 p.m. Levante vs. Mallorca ESPN+ 1 p.m. Sevilla vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1 p.m. Elche vs. Getafe ESPN+ 1 p.m. Osasuna vs. Espanyol ESPN+ 1 p.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Girona ESPN+ 1 p.m. Oviedo vs. Alaves ESPN+ 3:15 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 34: Bundesliga Returns for final matchday of the regular season on ESPN+

The 2025-26 Bundesliga regular season comes to a close this weekend as all 18 clubs take the pitch for Matchday 34, with European qualification and relegation implications still on the line across Germany.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Mainz, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hamburger SV, Bayern Munich vs. FC Cologne, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart, SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig, St Pauli vs. VfL Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga – Matchday 34 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, May 16 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Mainz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayern Munich vs. FC Cologne ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. St Pauli vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+

*Subject to change

NWSL: Portland Thorns visits Angel City FC, Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and on the ESPN App

The Portland Thorns host Angel City FC in a west coast NWSL matchup as both teams look to build momentum. Portland aims to keep momentum and stay on top of the standings, while Angel City, looks to find rhythm and pick up a valuable result on the road. The match will air live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and stream on the ESPN App. Commentators: Jen Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Richard Mendez and Natalia Astrain (Spanish).

The Copa de la Reina this Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

The 2026 Copa de la Reina Final airs on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes this Saturday as FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid compete for one of Spain’s premier domestic trophies. Barcelona enters the match after another dominant season in Liga F, while Atlético Madrid looks to capture its first Copa de la Reina title since 2023. The championship match closes out the Spanish women’s domestic calendar and features two of the country’s top clubs competing on one of the sport’s biggest stages.