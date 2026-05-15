FA Cup Final headlines the weekend of soccer across ESPN; LALIGA Matchday 37, Bundesliga, NWSL and more
Chelsea and Manchester City meet in the FA Cup Final on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
The 2026 FA Cup Final takes center stage on Saturday as Chelsea FC and Manchester City battle for one of the most prestigious trophies in English football. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2, and ESPN+, and 9:50 a.m. on ESPN Deportes with comprehensive coverage from ESPN FC. Commentators: Jon Champion and Craig Burley (English); Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish).
LALIGA this weekend: Relegation battle tightens entering final stretch
The LaLiga relegation battle takes center stage this week with 12 clubs separated by just six points in the standings. Real Sociedad currently sits in eighth place with 45 points, while Levante is in 19th with 39 points, leaving European qualification and relegation implications still in play with two matches remaining in the season.
LALIGA – Matchday 37:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sun, May 17
|1 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Celta Vigo
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Levante vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1 p.m.
|Elche vs. Getafe
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Atletico de Madrid vs. Girona
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Oviedo vs. Alaves
|ESPN+
|3:15 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 34: Bundesliga Returns for final matchday of the regular season on ESPN+
The 2025-26 Bundesliga regular season comes to a close this weekend as all 18 clubs take the pitch for Matchday 34, with European qualification and relegation implications still on the line across Germany.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Mainz, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hamburger SV, Bayern Munich vs. FC Cologne, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart, SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig, St Pauli vs. VfL Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund.
Bundesliga – Matchday 34 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sat, May 16
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Mainz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hamburger SV
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayern Munich vs. FC Cologne
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|St Pauli vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
NWSL: Portland Thorns visits Angel City FC, Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and on the ESPN App
The Portland Thorns host Angel City FC in a west coast NWSL matchup as both teams look to build momentum. Portland aims to keep momentum and stay on top of the standings, while Angel City, looks to find rhythm and pick up a valuable result on the road. The match will air live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and stream on the ESPN App. Commentators: Jen Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Richard Mendez and Natalia Astrain (Spanish).
The Copa de la Reina this Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
The 2026 Copa de la Reina Final airs on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes this Saturday as FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid compete for one of Spain’s premier domestic trophies. Barcelona enters the match after another dominant season in Liga F, while Atlético Madrid looks to capture its first Copa de la Reina title since 2023. The championship match closes out the Spanish women’s domestic calendar and features two of the country’s top clubs competing on one of the sport’s biggest stages.