First Take to reunite Stephen A. Smith & Skip Bayless for one-time show on May 8

ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take, featuring Stephen A. Smith and Shae Cornette, will welcome a mix of new and familiar faces — highlighted by a one-time reunion with former co-host Skip Bayless.

Bayless will join Smith live from Los Angeles on Friday, May 8, marking the first time the duo has appeared together on First Take since June 2016.

Additional guest appearances throughout the week include the New York-born rapper Cam’ron on Tuesday, May 5, and Kid Mero on Thursday, May 7. Cam’ron is now the popular co-host of the “It Is What It Is” sports and culture podcast with Ma$e and Treasure Wilson.

First Take averaged 491,000 viewers in April, up 6% year-over-year, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. From January through April, the show averaged 517,000 viewers, up 5% versus 2025.

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