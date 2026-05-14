Home Run! ESPN scores most-consumed college softball regular season on record

The 2026 college softball regular season was one for the books as ESPN scored its most-consumed season on record with more than 2 billion minutes of game coverage consumed across its networks.

Additionally, the season averaged 292,000 viewers, becoming ESPN’s most-watched college softball regular season since 2009. The season finished up 78% compared to the 2025 regular season.

The 2026 campaign featured four of ESPN’s eight most-watched regular season games of all-time and delivered a record-high 10 games with more than 500,000 viewers.

2026 Top Regular Season College Softball Games Across ESPN Networks:

Date Time (ET) Network Game Viewers Apr 19 Noon ESPN No. 5 Texas at No. 13 Georgia 725,000 Apr 11 8 p.m. ESPN No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Texas 700,000 May 2 Noon ESPN No. 8 Florida at No. 14 Georgia 677,000 Mar 29 Noon ESPN No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 20 LSU 618,000 Apr 12 Noon ESPN No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Texas 581,000

*Rankings reflected for the date of the game

Championship Saturday

SEC Championship: Texas vs. Alabama scored 847,000 viewers on May 9, making it ESPN’s most-watched SEC Championship game since 2015 and the second-best on record The matchup ranks as the most-watched game this season and peaked with 970,000 viewers The two semifinal games finished up 63% year-over-year, averaging 550,000 viewers The semifinal between Georgia and Texas delivered 613,000 viewers, ranking as ESPN’s sixth-best game of 2026 Big 12 Championship: Arizona State-Texas Tech registered 597,000 viewers on May 9, marking the most-watched Big 12 Championship game on record ACC Championship: Virginia Tech vs. Florida State drew 589,000 viewers, ESPN’s most-watched ACC Championship ever



Selection Sunday