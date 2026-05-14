Home Run! ESPN scores most-consumed college softball regular season on record

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Home Run! ESPN scores most-consumed college softball regular season on record

Photo of Katie Callahan Katie Callahan7 hours ago

The 2026 college softball regular season was one for the books as ESPN scored its most-consumed season on record with more than 2 billion minutes of game coverage consumed across its networks.

Additionally, the season averaged 292,000 viewers, becoming ESPN’s most-watched college softball regular season since 2009. The season finished up 78% compared to the 2025 regular season.

The 2026 campaign featured four of ESPN’s eight most-watched regular season games of all-time and delivered a record-high 10 games with more than 500,000 viewers.

2026 Top Regular Season College Softball Games Across ESPN Networks:

Date Time (ET) Network Game Viewers
Apr 19 Noon ESPN No. 5 Texas at No. 13 Georgia 725,000
Apr 11 8 p.m. ESPN No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Texas 700,000
May 2 Noon ESPN No. 8 Florida at No. 14 Georgia 677,000
Mar 29 Noon ESPN No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 20 LSU 618,000
Apr 12 Noon ESPN No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Texas 581,000

*Rankings reflected for the date of the game

Championship Saturday

  • SEC Championship:
    • Texas vs. Alabama scored 847,000 viewers on May 9, making it ESPN’s most-watched SEC Championship game since 2015 and the second-best on record
    • The matchup ranks as the most-watched game this season and peaked with 970,000 viewers
    • The two semifinal games finished up 63% year-over-year, averaging 550,000 viewers
      • The semifinal between Georgia and Texas delivered 613,000 viewers, ranking as ESPN’s sixth-best game of 2026
    • Big 12 Championship:
      • Arizona State-Texas Tech registered 597,000 viewers on May 9, marking the most-watched Big 12 Championship game on record
    • ACC Championship:
      • Virginia Tech vs. Florida State drew 589,000 viewers, ESPN’s most-watched ACC Championship ever

Selection Sunday

  • The NCAA Softball Selection Special Presented by Capital One finished up 27% year-over-year with an average of 327,000 viewers
  • 7Innings Live Selection Special Presented by Capital One nearly doubled its viewership from the 2025 show (170,000 viewers)
Photo of Katie Callahan Katie Callahan7 hours ago
Photo of Katie Callahan

Katie Callahan

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