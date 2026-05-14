College SoftballNCAA
Home Run! ESPN scores most-consumed college softball regular season on record
The 2026 college softball regular season was one for the books as ESPN scored its most-consumed season on record with more than 2 billion minutes of game coverage consumed across its networks.
Additionally, the season averaged 292,000 viewers, becoming ESPN’s most-watched college softball regular season since 2009. The season finished up 78% compared to the 2025 regular season.
The 2026 campaign featured four of ESPN’s eight most-watched regular season games of all-time and delivered a record-high 10 games with more than 500,000 viewers.
2026 Top Regular Season College Softball Games Across ESPN Networks:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Game
|Viewers
|Apr 19
|Noon
|ESPN
|No. 5 Texas at No. 13 Georgia
|725,000
|Apr 11
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Texas
|700,000
|May 2
|Noon
|ESPN
|No. 8 Florida at No. 14 Georgia
|677,000
|Mar 29
|Noon
|ESPN
|No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 20 LSU
|618,000
|Apr 12
|Noon
|ESPN
|No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Texas
|581,000
*Rankings reflected for the date of the game
Championship Saturday
- SEC Championship:
- Texas vs. Alabama scored 847,000 viewers on May 9, making it ESPN’s most-watched SEC Championship game since 2015 and the second-best on record
- The matchup ranks as the most-watched game this season and peaked with 970,000 viewers
- The two semifinal games finished up 63% year-over-year, averaging 550,000 viewers
- The semifinal between Georgia and Texas delivered 613,000 viewers, ranking as ESPN’s sixth-best game of 2026
- Big 12 Championship:
- Arizona State-Texas Tech registered 597,000 viewers on May 9, marking the most-watched Big 12 Championship game on record
- ACC Championship:
- Virginia Tech vs. Florida State drew 589,000 viewers, ESPN’s most-watched ACC Championship ever
Selection Sunday
- The NCAA Softball Selection Special Presented by Capital One finished up 27% year-over-year with an average of 327,000 viewers
- 7Innings Live Selection Special Presented by Capital One nearly doubled its viewership from the 2025 show (170,000 viewers)