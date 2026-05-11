Keiana Martin joins ESPN as SportsCenter anchor

Television host Keiana Martin has joined ESPN as an anchor for SportsCenter, the company’s signature news and information program. She will begin work in May.

Martin joins ESPN following a wide-ranging career across national sports media, team content and studio programming. Most recently, she served as an on-air host and reporter for CBS Sports, appearing across CBS Sports HQ, Inside College Basketball and Inside College Football on CBS Sports Network, while also contributing to college football, college basketball and WNBA coverage as a sideline reporter. She additionally made recurring appearances on CBS Mornings.

Prior to CBS Sports, Martin hosted sports betting programming for truTV and MSG Networks and served as the lead host of MLB Network’s signature studio show, Quick Pitch. She also spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as Senior Reporter, leading coverage across the team’s digital, social and broadcast platforms. Her career has additionally included roles with the Denver Nuggets, Kansas City Chiefs and NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Growing up, ESPN was more than just where I got highlights – it was where I learned how stories in sports could connect with people,” said Martin. “Joining SportsCenter is a true full-circle moment for me. ESPN helped shape the way I fell in love with sports and sports storytelling, and I’m grateful to now have the opportunity to contribute to that same standard.

“ESPN has always represented the pinnacle in sports coverage, and I’m excited to contribute to that legacy.”

“Keiana has built strong experience across studio and live coverage throughout her career,” said Mike Foss, Senior Vice President, Sports & Studio Entertainment. “She’s a versatile broadcaster and a great addition to the SportsCenter team.”

A Los Angeles native, Martin graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Martin will be based at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn.

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