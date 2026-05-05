MAYhem is here: ESPN gears up for more than 20 college softball conference championships

Coverage of more than 200 DI conference tournament games

NCAA Softball Selection Show Presented by Capital One live on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ESPN+ to exclusively stream more than 200 games via the ESPN App

It’s #MAYhem! ESPN’s industry leading coverage of Division I collegiate softball conference championships begins this week, leading off a month full of postseason softball competition. Conference tournaments swing into action on Tuesday, May 5, with the first of more than 200 matchups across 24 leagues, all culminating in Championship Saturday.

Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, SEC Network and ACC Network. All the games are also available on the ESPN App with an applicable subscription.

Championship Weekend

By the week’s end, teams from 24 conferences look to punch their tickets to the NCAA Division I Softball Championship across ESPN networks. The Big Sky will be the first league to crown its champion, playing their finale on Thursday, May 7, at noon p.m. ET on ESPN+.

That starts a flurry of games on Championship Saturday, including five title games across ESPN and ESPN2: Big 12 Championship (noon, ESPN), American Conference (noon, ESPN2), Allstate ACC Championship (2:30 p.m., ESPN), Sun Belt (2:30 p.m., ESPN2) and SEC Championship Presented by T-Mobile (5 p.m., ESPN).

ESPN+ will stream 17 conference championships via the ESPN App on Saturday alone with action beginning at 11 a.m. with the MAAC Championship. Next up to the plate, nine championships at noon: ASUN, A-10, America East, Big East, Big South, Horizon League, Ivy League, MEAC and OVC. The remainder of the day on ESPN+ plays out as follows: SoCon (1 p.m.), MVC (2 p.m.), WAC (2 p.m.), Big West (4 p.m.), NEC (TBD), Patriot League (TBD), Southland (TBD).

SEC Network Bound for Lexington

SEC Network hits the road for John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky. for the early rounds of the SEC Championship. Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough will be in the booth from the first round on Tuesday through the afternoon quarterfinals on Thursday, joined by reporter Alyssa Lang on the sideline, while Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Holly Rowe will take the evening games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Jessica Mendoza joins the trio of Mowins, Smith and Rowe on Thursday as the quartet is slated to call the final two quarterfinal games and the semifinals on ESPN. Mowins, Smith, Mendoza and Lang will team up to call the title bout on Sunday on ESPN (5 p.m. ET).

SEC Now will be live on site from Kentucky with Alyssa Lang, Courtney Lyle and Dari Nowkhah will trade off hosting duties throughout the week, alongside analysts Tori Vidales and Haylie McCleney. The crew will provide everything from perspective and analysis to studio wraps throughout the action-packed tournament.

ACC Network Heading for ‘Hoo’ville

ACC Network will air every pitch of the ACC Softball Championship from the early round through semifinals, while the title bout is slated for ESPN. Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman will call the action for the first round and afternoon quarterfinal games, while Chuckie Kempf and Jenny Dalton-Hill are in the booth for the evening first round games through the championship game on ESPN.

All ACC will be live from Palmer Park with Taylor Tannebaum, Brittany McKinney and Alex Powers bringing the insight and analysis with pre- and post-game shows throughout the four days of action. All ACC will also have a post-championship edition on Saturday following the title game.

Big 12 Heads to the 405

The 2026 Big 12 Championship presented by Allstate is set for Saturday, May 9 on ESPN (noon ET), with the remainder of the tournament available on the ESPN App. Eric Frede, Madison Shipman, Danielle Lawrie will be on the call from Devon Park in Oklahoma City throughout the entire week of action.

Greenville Plays Host to American

Fans of the American can catch Matt Schumacker, Erin Miller and Maria Trivelpiece on the call throughout the week in Greenville, N.C. Action begins Wednesday on ESPN+, continuing on the network through Friday’s semifinals, while Saturday’s Championship bout is set for ESPN2 (noon ET).

Sun Belt Readies to Crown a Champ

ESPN+ will carry the first round through the semifinals for the Sun Belt Conference live from Lafayette, La. The championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, with Alex Perlman and Kenzie Fowler on the call.

Sights Set on OKC

The NCAA Softball Selection Show Presented by Capital One will air live on Sunday, May 10, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. As the 64-team bracket is revealed, Mowins, Mendoza, Smith, Scarborough and Rowe will bring viewers insight and analysis on all 16 regions. Following the selection show on ESPN2, 7Innings Live Selection Special will air at 8 p.m. to preview the postseason.

ESPN serves as the exclusive home for the entire Road to the Women’s College World Series, from the NCAA Selection Show through the final dogpile in Oklahoma City.

2026 Softball Conference Championship Schedule

Games available across ESPN networks and via the ESPN App