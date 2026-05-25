MLB on ESPN schedule updates: Seattle Mariners visit Baltimore Orioles on June 11; defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers host American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays on June 15

ESPN today announced updates to its 2026 Major League Baseball schedule. On Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m. ET, the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodríguez will visit the Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson on ESPN.

Additionally, on Monday, June 15, at 10 p.m. ET, Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Díaz on ESPN.

Commentator assignments for both games will be announced soon.

ESPN’s exclusive Major League Baseball coverage throughout the season also includes MLB Game of the Day on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, plus Baseball Tonight coverage surrounding marquee matchups.

The updated 2026 ESPN Major League Baseball schedule is available on ESPN Press Room.

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