PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App provides extensive coverage of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

The ESPN App takes fans inside the action across all four rounds at TPC Craig Ranch, beginning Thursday, May 21, at 8 a.m. ET

World No. 1 and defending champion Scheffler headlines Marquee Group coverage, along with Koepka, Kim, Spieth, Im & Kirk on the ESPN App

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season continues this week with THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, beginning Thursday, May 21, at 8 a.m. ET from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Comprehensive coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, May 24, with Marquee Groups and Featured Groups/Holes viewing options across all four rounds.

Featured Groups

Scottie Scheffler, 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner and Dallas resident, will make his seventh start at the event where he made his PGA TOUR debut in 2014 as a 17-year-old amateur, as part of the ESPN App’s early round Marquee Groups coverage.

Texas natives Jordan Spieth and Pierceson Coody, making their 14th and fifth starts at the event, respectively, will also be featured as part of the ESPN App’s early round Marquee and Featured Groups coverage as they look to make a statement in front of the home crowd.

Featured Holes

TPC Craig Ranch’s signature par-3 17th will be on display for fans across Thursday and Friday, as well as additional par-3 action with holes 4 and 7, in addition to the par-4 14th.

*PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Kevin Ota ([email protected])