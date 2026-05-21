Players Era, MGM Resorts International and ESPN announce brackets and tournament arena locations for 2026 Players Era Men’s Championships

Players Era 8 to take place November 17-19, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

Players Era 16 will be played Thanksgiving Week, November 24-28, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Michelob ULTRA Arena

ESPN networks will be the exclusive home of all 37 games across the two tournaments

Players Era, an EverWonder Studio company, MGM Resorts International, and ESPN today announced the brackets for the 2026 Players Era Men’s Championships, with the Players Era 8 taking place Tuesday-Thursday, November 17-19, at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and the Players Era 16 Championship set for Tuesday-Saturday, November 24-28, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Players Era 16 will culminate with a stand-alone championship game played Saturday, Nov. 28 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. All 37 games across the two tournaments will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks as part of a new multi-year broadcast agreement between Players Era and ESPN.

“With an even bigger field that features four of the last five national championship winning programs, we’re thrilled to be bringing the Players Era Men’s Championships back to MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, who has been a phenomenal partner and a key part of what makes Players Era events such a first-class experience for players, coaches and fans,” said Players Era CEO Seth Berger. “With the strongest field outside of March, Players Era has consistently delivered an unmatched test to the top programs in the country and this year’s showcase is going to be another powerhouse event. Our continued partnership with MGM Resorts and their world-famous arenas, and new agreement with ESPN, the number one college basketball network in the world, is going to take this year’s events to another level once again and we can’t wait for the games to tip off in November.”

Dan Bernbach, MGM Resorts’ Senior Vice President of Content Development, said, “Players Era has established itself as one of the most prestigious and exclusive college basketball events in the country. Las Vegas is the ideal destination in which to showcase the nation’s top college basketball programs. We look forward to hosting Players Era once again and providing the student-athletes, their families and college hoops fans nationwide with another memorable Las Vegas experience.”

The Players Era Men’s Championships are set to deliver yet another early-season showcase featuring returning marquee national championship contenders, new powerhouse programs, and teams from seven different premier conferences.

Michigan’s dominant performance to win the 2025 Players Era Men’s Championship put the country on notice and paid off with a national title. This came on the heels of the inaugural event in 2024 that featured half of the teams that advanced to the Elite Eight and Final Four later that season, including national runner-up Houston.

The 2026 edition is again shaping up to be the biggest test of the season and set the stage for what’s to come, including 13 teams who made the 2026 NCAA Tournament that will participate in the 2026 Players Era Men’s Championships. In addition to the last two national champions Florida, ranked No. 1 in ESPN.com’s 2026-27 Way Too Early Top 25 Rankings, and Michigan (No. 3), the fields include Alabama (No. 8), Tennessee (No. 11), Houston (No. 12), Louisville (No. 15), Iowa State (No. 18), St. John’s (No. 19), Miami (No. 21), Gonzaga (No. 24), Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech. Overall, the 2026 field accounts for 27 unique NCAA Tournament appearances over the past two years and the field is a combined 55-25 (.685) in the NCAA Tournament over that span.

The Players Era 8 will tip off Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Michelob ULTRA Arena and feature four opening round matchups in an eight-team bracket tournament format with Houston facing Rutgers, Florida playing Notre Dame, West Virginia taking on Auburn and Kansas playing UNLV.

On Wednesday, there will be a pair of semifinal matchups as the winner of Houston vs. Rutgers will face the winner of Florida vs. Notre Dame, and the winner of West Virginia vs. Auburn will play the winner of Kansas vs. UNLV, along with a pair of consolation games. Thursday, Nov. 19, will feature the championship game, third-place game, and two additional consolation games.

The Players Era 16 will be divided into two eight-team brackets with the teams emerging from each side meeting for the Championship Game Saturday, Nov. 28.

One bracket will feature four opening round matchups on Tuesday, Nov. 24, including Tennessee against Maryland, San Diego State vs. Iowa State, St. John’s facing Oregon, and Louisville taking on Texas Tech. In first round action in the other the bracket, Gonzaga will face Kansas State, Baylor will take on Alabama, Michigan will play Creighton, and TCU will play Miami (FL).

Following an off day on Wednesday, Nov. 25, tournament play will resume on Thanksgiving Day with four semifinal and four consolation games. The bracket championships and third, fifth and seventh-place matchups will take place Friday, Nov. 27, and the Players Era 16 Championship Game will be Saturday, Nov. 28, at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Additional information about ticket on-sale dates and broadcast networks will be announced soon.

Players Era 8 | Tuesday-Thursday, November 17-19 at Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 17 – Opening Round Games (All times TBD)

Houston vs. Rutgers

Florida vs. Notre Dame

West Virginia vs. Auburn

Kansas vs. UNLV

Wednesday, Nov. 18 (All times TBD)

Semifinal #1 – WINNER (Houston/Rutgers) vs. WINNER (Florida/Notre Dame)

Semifinal #2 – WINNER (West Virginia/Auburn) vs. WINNER (Kansas/UNLV)

Consolation #1

Consolation #2

Thursday, Nov. 19 (All times TBD)

Championship Game

Third-Place Game

Consolation #3

Consolation #4

Players Era 16 | Tuesday-Saturday, November 24-28 at T-Mobile Arena and Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Opening Round Games (All times TBD)

Tennessee vs. Maryland

San Diego State vs. Iowa State

St. John’s vs. Oregon

Louisville vs. Texas Tech

Gonzaga vs. Kansas State

Baylor vs. Alabama

Michigan vs. Creighton

TCU vs. Miami (FL)

Wednesday, Nov. 25

No games scheduled

Thursday, Nov. 26 (All times TBD)

Semifinal #1 – WINNER (Tennessee/Maryland) vs. WINNER (San Diego State/Iowa State)

Semifinal #2 – WINNER (St. John’s/Oregon) vs. WINNER (Louisville/Texas Tech)

Consolation #1

Consolation #2

Semifinal #3- WINNER (Gonzaga/Kansas State) vs. WINNER (Baylor/Alabama)

Semifinal #4 – WINNER (Michigan/Creighton) vs. WINNER (TCU/Miami)

Consolation #3

Consolation #4

Friday, Nov. 27 (All times TBD)

Bracket #1 Champ – WINNER Semifinal #1 vs. WINNER Semifinal #2

Bracket #2 Champ – WINNER Semifinal #3 vs. WINNER Semifinal #4

Bracket #1 Third Place

Bracket #1 Fifth Place

Bracket #1 Seventh Place

Bracket #2 Third Place

Bracket #2 Fifth Place

Bracket #2 Seventh Place

Saturday, Nov. 28 (Time TBD)

Players Era 16 Championship Game (Michelob ULTRA Arena)