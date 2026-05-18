#RoadtoWCWS continues as ESPN carries every pitch from NCAA Softball Super Regionals
- Every pitch from eight Super Regional sites to air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, May 21-24
- Every game available on the ESPN App
The Road to the Women’s College World Series continues Thursday, May 21 as ESPN covers every pitch of the 2026 NCAA DI Softball Super Regionals, with eight teams looking to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Every game will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU over the course of the weekend. All games will also be available on the ESPN App via an applicable subscription.
ESPN is set to provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Super Regionals, with Matt Schick hosting. Schick is joined on the desk by two-time All-Americans Jennie Ritter and Tori Vidales, who will bring viewers comprehensive insight and analysis throughout the weekend.
The Super Regional hosts are set and ESPN will send eight top-tier commentator teams to each location. The WCWS quartet of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe will head to Gainesville, Fla. as the No. 6 Gators host the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough and Alyssa Lang are Austin bound to call the reigning National Champions in Texas as the Longhorns take on Arizona State.
- Alabama/LSU: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman
- Texas/Arizona State: Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Alyssa Lang
- Oklahoma/Mississippi State: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller Thiessen
- Nebraska/Oklahoma State: Chuckie Kempf, Jenny Dalton-Hill
- Arkansas/Duke: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman
- Florida/Texas Tech: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe
- Tennessee/Georgia: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie
- UCLA/UCF: Matt Schumacker, Kenzie Fowler
Road to the Women’s College World Series
For more than 30 years, ESPN networks have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason. The 2026 season marks the 19th straight year of ESPN carrying every minute from each Super Regional location and the 25th consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series airing on ESPN networks.
2026 NCAA DI Softball Championship Regional Schedule
Games available across ESPN networks and via the ESPN App
*Top 16 National seeds denoted in grid
Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.
Site: No. 1 Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 22
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 LSU at No. 1 Alabama
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 23
|3 p.m.
|No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 LSU
|ESPN
|Sun, May 24
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 2 Texas (Austin, Texas)
Commentator Team: Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Alyssa Lang
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 22
|9 p.m.
|Arizona State at No. 2 Texas
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 23
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Texas vs. Arizona State
|ESPN
|Sun, May 24
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 3 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)
Commentator Team: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller Thiessen
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 22
|1 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 3 Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 23
|1 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State
|ESPN
|Sun, May 24
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 4 Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)
Commentator Team: Chuckie Kempf, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Thu, May 21
|9 p.m.
|No. 13 Oklahoma State at No. 4 Nebraska
|ESPN2
|Fri, May 22
|5 p.m.
|No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 23
|5 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|ESPN
Site: No. 5 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Commentator Team: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 22
|Noon
|No. 12 Duke at No. 5 Arkansas
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 23
|5 p.m.
|No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Duke
|ESPN2
|Sun, May 24
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 6 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)
Commentator Team: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 22
|11 a.m.
|No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Florida
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 23
|12:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 Texas Tech
|ABC
|Sun, May 24
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 7 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Commentator Team: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Thu, May 21
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Fri, May 22
|3 p.m.
|No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Georgia
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 23
|11 a.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|ESPN
Site: No. 8 UCLA (Los Angeles)
Commentator Team: Matt Schumacker, Kenzie Fowler
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 22
|9 p.m.
|UCF at No. 8 UCLA
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 23
|9 p.m.
|No. 8 UCLA vs. UCF
|ESPN
|Sun, May 24
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD