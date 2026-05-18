RoadtoWCWS continues as ESPN carries every pitch from NCAA Softball Super Regionals

Every pitch from eight Super Regional sites to air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, May 21-24

Every game available on the ESPN App

The Road to the Women’s College World Series continues Thursday, May 21 as ESPN covers every pitch of the 2026 NCAA DI Softball Super Regionals, with eight teams looking to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.

Every game will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU over the course of the weekend. All games will also be available on the ESPN App via an applicable subscription.

ESPN is set to provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Super Regionals, with Matt Schick hosting. Schick is joined on the desk by two-time All-Americans Jennie Ritter and Tori Vidales, who will bring viewers comprehensive insight and analysis throughout the weekend.

The Super Regional hosts are set and ESPN will send eight top-tier commentator teams to each location. The WCWS quartet of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe will head to Gainesville, Fla. as the No. 6 Gators host the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough and Alyssa Lang are Austin bound to call the reigning National Champions in Texas as the Longhorns take on Arizona State.

Alabama/LSU: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman

Texas/Arizona State: Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Alyssa Lang

Oklahoma/Mississippi State: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller Thiessen

Nebraska/Oklahoma State: Chuckie Kempf, Jenny Dalton-Hill

Arkansas/Duke: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman

Florida/Texas Tech: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe

Tennessee/Georgia: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie

UCLA/UCF: Matt Schumacker, Kenzie Fowler

Road to the Women’s College World Series

For more than 30 years, ESPN networks have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason. The 2026 season marks the 19th straight year of ESPN carrying every minute from each Super Regional location and the 25th consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series airing on ESPN networks.

2026 NCAA DI Softball Championship Regional Schedule

Games available across ESPN networks and via the ESPN App

*Top 16 National seeds denoted in grid

Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.

Site: No. 1 Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 22 7 p.m. No. 16 LSU at No. 1 Alabama ESPN2 Sat, May 23 3 p.m. No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 LSU ESPN Sun, May 24 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 2 Texas (Austin, Texas)

Commentator Team: Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Alyssa Lang

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 22 9 p.m. Arizona State at No. 2 Texas ESPN2 Sat, May 23 7 p.m. No. 2 Texas vs. Arizona State ESPN Sun, May 24 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 3 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Commentator Team: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller Thiessen

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 22 1 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 3 Oklahoma ESPN2 Sat, May 23 1 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State ESPN Sun, May 24 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 4 Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)

Commentator Team: Chuckie Kempf, Jenny Dalton-Hill

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Thu, May 21 9 p.m. No. 13 Oklahoma State at No. 4 Nebraska ESPN2 Fri, May 22 5 p.m. No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State ESPN2 Sat, May 23 5 p.m. *If Necessary Game ESPN

Site: No. 5 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Commentator Team: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 22 Noon No. 12 Duke at No. 5 Arkansas ESPNU Sat, May 23 5 p.m. No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Duke ESPN2 Sun, May 24 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 6 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, May 22 11 a.m. No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Florida ESPN2 Sat, May 23 12:30 p.m. No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 Texas Tech ABC Sun, May 24 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 7 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Commentator Team: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Thu, May 21 7 p.m. No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Tennessee ESPN2 Fri, May 22 3 p.m. No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Georgia ESPN2 Sat, May 23 11 a.m. *If Necessary Game ESPN

Site: No. 8 UCLA (Los Angeles)

Commentator Team: Matt Schumacker, Kenzie Fowler