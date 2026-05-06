Roman Reigns defends World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash 2026 exclusively on the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited plan

ESPN2 to simulcast the final hour of Countdown to Backlash and the opening hour of the Backlash Premium Live Event

WWE Backlash will stream in the U.S. exclusively on the ESPN App on Saturday, May 9, at 6 p.m. ET. The Premium Live Event is available to fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan — either directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

In the main event, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Jacob Fatu. Backlash emanates from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Backlash coverage on the ESPN App will also include Countdown to Backlash from 4–6 p.m. and the Backlash post-event show immediately following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event. The final hour of Countdown to Backlash (5–6 p.m.) and the opening hour of Backlash (6–7 p.m.) will also be available live on ESPN2, in addition to streaming on the ESPN App.

How to Watch WWE Backlash

ESPN will deliver comprehensive, multi-platform coverage of WWE Backlash throughout the week of May 4. WWE Superstars will appear across ESPN studio programming, including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, The Rich Eisen Show and Unsportsmanlike. Talent scheduled to appear includes Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu, Charlotte Flair, Paul Heyman, Trick Williams, Danhausen and The Miz.

ESPN.com will also provide in-depth coverage, including a Backlash preview by Greg Wyshynski and live results, analysis and takeaways by Sach Chandan.

ESPN Social

ESPN Social will deliver comprehensive coverage of WWE Backlash across platforms throughout the week, highlighted by creative imagery, strategic account distribution and vertical video content.

Coverage will include social-first storytelling edits built around marquee matchups, including Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu and Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, along with real-time coverage from Tampa throughout Backlash weekend. ESPN Social will be on site capturing key moments, behind-the-scenes access and fan engagement across platforms.

Long-form content created at WrestleMania will continue to roll out during Backlash week, including Highlights with Omar featuring Rhea Ripley and Katie Feeney’s 5 Steps to Become a WWE Superstar. ESPN will also build on the momentum of its 3 Count series with Cody Rhodes, delivering additional episodes across social platforms.

Coverage will also feature talent-led messaging and consistent ESPN Unlimited visibility, with streaming calls-to-action integrated across priority social touchpoints.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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