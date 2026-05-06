Samantha Rivera joins ESPN as host

Para versión en español haga click aquí

Samantha Rivera joins ESPN on a multiyear agreement, bringing her bilingual reporting and anchoring experience to ESPN Deportes, and ESPN’s English and Spanish-language digital platforms. She will serve as host and contribute with reporting, storytelling and appearances focused on some of the biggest stories in sports. She will also contribute to SportsCenter.

Most recently, Rivera was a sports anchor and reporter at CBS Miami, where she worked in both English and Spanish covering some of South Florida’s biggest sports stories. Her work included coverage of the Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, Inter Miami and Miami Hurricanes.

“To be part of such an iconic brand like ESPN is an honor I don’t take lightly. The opportunity to work across English- and Spanish-language shows at the mecca of sports television is a dream turned reality, one I’ll forever be grateful for. I can’t wait to hit the ground running in Bristol.”

A native of Chicagoland, Rivera previously worked in her hometown as a sports reporter and anchor for NBC5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago. Earlier in her career, she built experience across reporting, anchoring and multimedia journalism roles in Marquette, Michigan, Rockford, Illinois and San Diego. Rivera is a graduate of DePaul University and is active in the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Rivera will be based at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, CT.

-30-





Samantha Rivera se une a ESPN como presentadora

La periodista bilingüe contribuirá a ESPN Deportes y a las plataformas digitales en inglés y español de ESPN

Samantha Rivera se une a ESPN con un acuerdo de varios años, aportando su experiencia como reportera y presentadora bilingüe a ESPN Deportes y a las plataformas digitales en inglés y español de ESPN. Se desempeñará como conductora y contribuirá con reportajes, relatos y apariciones enfocadas en algunas de las historias más importantes del deporte. También colaborará con SportsCenter.

Previo a su llegada a ESPN, Rivera fue presentadora y reportera deportiva en CBS Miami, donde trabajó tanto en inglés como en español cubriendo algunas de las historias deportivas más importantes del sur de Florida. Su trabajo incluyó cobertura de los Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, Inter Miami y los Miami Hurricanes.

“Ser parte de una marca tan icónica como ESPN es un honor que no tomo a la ligera. La oportunidad de trabajar en programas en inglés y español en la meca de la televisión deportiva es un sueño hecho realidad, uno por el que siempre estaré agradecida. No puedo esperar para empezar con todo en Bristol.”

Originaria del área de Chicago, Rivera trabajó anteriormente en su ciudad natal como reportera y presentadora deportiva para NBC5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago y NBC Sports Chicago. Al inicio de su carrera, acumuló experiencia en roles de reportaje, presentación y periodismo multimedia en Marquette, Michigan, Rockford, Illinois y San Diego. Rivera es egresada de DePaul University y participa activamente en la Asociación Nacional de Periodistas Hispanos (NAHJ).

Rivera trabajará desde la sede central de ESPN en Bristol, C T.

-30-