BasketballNBA
Viewership for 2026 NBA Draft Lottery presentation on ABC up 23 percent year over year
ESPN’s presentation of the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday, May 10, on ABC averaged 2.3 million viewers, up 23% year over year, marking the most‑watched NBA Draft Lottery since 2023.
ESPN will exclusively present the 2026 NBA Draft on June 23, with the First Round airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN, followed by the Second Round on June 24 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
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