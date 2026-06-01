2026-27 CFP broadcast schedule revealed

For the first time, one game per round to be simulcast on ABC and ESPN

Five total matchups, including one CFP Semifinal, slated for TNT Sports

The College Football Playoff (CFP), ESPN and TNT Sports have announced kick times and broadcast information for the 2026-27 CFP. The home of the CFP since its inception in 2015, ESPN is in the first year of its new expanded package, which includes five games sublicensed to TNT Sports.

The 2026-27 College Football Playoff will begin with a primetime CFP First Round game on Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. First round action will continue Saturday, Dec. 19, as ABC and ESPN broadcast the first game of a daylong tripleheader at noon, while TNT will present games at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively. All games on ESPN networks will be available on the ESPN App, while the first-round games airing on TNT and truTV will also be streamed on HBO Max. Each of the four CFP First-Round games will be played on campus sites to be announced on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

The quartet of CFP Quarterfinals are set for Wednesday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Jan. 1, with games split across ESPN and TNT Sports, and taking place at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential. ESPN will broadcast CFP Quarterfinals on Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. (ABC & ESPN) and 8 p.m. (ESPN). TNT Sports will broadcast CFP Quarterfinals on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 1 at noon. Thursday, Jan. 14 marks TNT Sports’ inaugural CFP Semifinal as part of the agreement between ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) as two teams face off at the Capital One Orange Bowl. The CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl will be ESPN’s first semifinal on ABC (also simulcast on ESPN), with the matchup set for Friday, Jan. 15. The 2027 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T will air across ESPN networks, including ABC, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2027, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

In the second year of the expanded College Football Playoff, more programs than ever before made their debut in college football’s premier postseason, culminating with CFP debutant Miami and a resurgent Indiana delivering a national title thriller and an audience of 30.1 million viewers, the most-watched college football game since Jan. 2015, the second most-watched title game of the CFP era and the No. 2 cable telecast on record.

The 11-game bracket generated double‑digit year-over-year gains in the CFP Quarterfinals, produced a top‑three all‑time Peach Bowl audience in the CFP Semifinal, delivered a CFP Quarterfinal audience at the Rose Bowl Game that eclipsed 18 of the previous 22 CFP Semifinals, and posted the two most‑watched CFP First-Round games in the early history of the round. Across all 11 games, the College Football Playoff averaged 16.3 million viewers, up 4 percent year-over-year in the second year of the expanded format. In total, 37 billion minutes were consumed, also up 4 percent year-over-year.

Further details, including full MegaCast information, will be announced later this year.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

About TNT Sports

TNT Sports is a global leader in the delivery of premium sports content. The TNT Sports U.S. portfolio includes expansive, multi-platform partnerships with Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, National Hockey League, United States Soccer Federation, College Football Playoff games, BIG EAST, Big 12, Unrivaled, NASCAR, Roland-Garros and FIBA. TNT Sports also produces the iconic Inside the NBA studio show. Owned and operated platforms are highlighted by Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans, along with House of Highlights, B/R W, Golf Digest, and a full suite of digital and social portfolio brands. Additionally, TNT Sports co-manages NCAA.com and NCAA March Madness Live. TNT Sports in Europe and the Republic of Ireland includes partnerships with the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, UEFA, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, British and World Superbikes, UFC, Australian Open and Roland-Garros, Grand Tour Cycling, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup event, and the Olympic Games 2026-2032.

About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the competition that crowns the true national champion in college football. The format of the CFP is built on a 12-team bracket. The 12 participating schools are the conference champions from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, Southeastern Conference and the highest-ranked team from the American, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West, Pac-12 Conference and Sun Belt Conference, along with the next seven highest-ranked teams. The University of Notre Dame will be included in the playoff if it is ranked among the top 12 teams in the final CFP rankings. Four CFP First-Round games are played on host campuses, followed by the CFP Quarterfinals and CFP Semifinals, which rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The CFP National Championship will be on Monday, January 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. For additional information on the CFP, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.

2026-27 College Football Playoff Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Dec 18 8 p.m. CFP First Round Game (campus site) ESPN Sat, Dec 19 Noon CFP First Round Game (campus site) ABC & ESPN 3:30 p.m. CFP First Round Game (campus site) TNT, truTV & HBO Max 7:30 p.m. CFP First Round Game (campus site) TNT, truTV & HBO Max Wed, Dec 30 7:30 p.m. CFP Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

(Glendale, Ariz.) TNT, truTV & HBO Max Fri, Jan 1 Noon CFP Quarterfinal TBD* TNT & HBO Max 4 p.m. CFP Quarterfinal TBD* ABC & ESPN 8 p.m. CFP Quarterfinal TBD* ESPN Thu, Jan 14 7:30 p.m. CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

(Miami Gardens, Fla.) TNT, truTV & HBO Max Fri, Jan 15 7:30 p.m. CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

(New Orleans, La.) ABC & ESPN Mon, Jan 25 7:30 p.m. 2027 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

(Las Vegas, Nev.) ABC & ESPN

* CFP Quarterfinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.