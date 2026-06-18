2026 NBA Draft to air exclusively on ESPN platforms June 23-24

ESPN platforms will combine to exclusively broadcast the two-night 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 24, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. It marks ESPN’s 24th consecutive year broadcasting the NBA Draft.

NBA Draft Night One

ESPN and ABC will both offer distinct presentations of the NBA Draft’s first round on June 23, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Malika Andrews will host ESPN’s coverage with analysts Jay Bilas, Tim Legler, Andraya Carter and ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, with Lisa Salters serving as reporter. Additionally, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania will contribute breaking news updates, while ESPN NBA Draft analyst Fran Fraschilla will provide insight as an international scout. ESPN’s presentation will focus on in-depth analysis, offering expert breakdowns of each selection, team strategy and roster construction.

For the sixth consecutive year, ESPN will produce a distinct broadcast of the NBA Draft’s first round on ABC, starting at 8 p.m., providing in-depth stories and features on select draftees. Kevin Negandhi will host ABC’s presentation alongside analysts Kenny Smith, Jay Williams and Richard Jefferson, joined by special guests, including draftees and their families.

NBA Today: Draft Special presented by Xfinity and NBA Draft Red Carpet presented by Xfinity

Prior to its night one coverage, ESPN will broadcast a two-hour edition of NBA Today: Draft Special presented by Xfinity at 3 p.m. and the NBA Draft Red Carpet presented by Xfinity from 5-6 p.m. Both programs will be hosted by Hannah Storm, joined by analysts Iman Shumpert, Kendrick Perkins, Sean Farnham and Seth Greenberg, ESPN Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst and ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo.

Hoop Streams

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will be on-site for the NBA Draft for the first time, streaming live throughout the entire duration of Round 1 beginning at 8 p.m. Vanessa Richardson will host alongside Iman Shumpert, Brian Windhorst and Vincent Goodwill with potential appearances from draftees. The show will stream across ESPN social platforms and the ESPN App.

NBA Draft Night Two

Malika Andrews will return to host ESPN’s coverage of the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft on June 24, beginning at 8 p.m. on ESPN. She will once again be joined by Jay Bilas, Bobby Marks, Shams Charania and Fran Fraschilla, as well as Brian Windhorst, Iman Shumpert and King McClure, while Vanessa Richardson will serve as reporter for the evening.

ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio will provide national audio coverage of both nights of the 2026 NBA Draft, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. Alan Hahn will host alongside analysts P.J. Carlesimo, Cory Alexander and Seth Greenberg during the first round. Hahn and Carlesimo will return for second round coverage on Wednesday. ESPN Radio’s presentation will also feature commentary from Jeremy Woo, along with interviews with NBA Draft green room prospects, as well as college and NBA coaches.

NBA Draft Preview presented by Xfinity

A special NBA Draft Preview presented by Xfinity on Monday, June 22, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 will feature Malika Andrews alongside Jay Bilas, Tim Legler, Andraya Carter, Bobby Marks, Lisa Salters, Shams Charania and Fran Fraschilla, with the group breaking down top prospects, team needs and the latest draft intel ahead of night one.

All of ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage is also available on the ESPN App.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected].