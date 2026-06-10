23.8M viewers! ABC and ESPN deliver largest NBA Finals Game 3 audience since 1998

Most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 ever on ABC and ESPN

Game 3 viewership up 159 % from last year; audience peaked with 26.3M viewers

Largest television audience since Super Bowl LX

NBA Finals All-Access with The Pat McAfee Showsets viewership record for an ESPN NBA alt-cast

ABC and ESPN delivered the largest NBA Finals Game 3 audience since 1998, averaging 23.8M viewers, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The Game 3 audience was up 159% from last year’s Game 3 and peaked with 26.3M viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET.

Through three games, the 2026 NBA Finals is ABC and ESPN’s second most-watched ever, averaging 19.1M viewers. It is up 114% from last year’s Championship series.

Monday’s Game 3 on ABC and ESPN was the largest television audience since Super LX in February. Additionally, NBA Finals Game 3 was the most-watched program of the day across all of television and in all key male and adult demos for June 8.

NBA Finals All‑Access with The Pat McAfee Show – ESPN’s alternate presentation of Game 3 – averaged 1.1M viewers — the most‑watched NBA alternate telecast ever on ESPN.

ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals on ABC continues Wednesday, June 10, with Game 4, at 8:30 p.m. For the full schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com. ESPN has produced the NBA Finals on ABC since 2003.

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