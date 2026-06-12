ABC delivers most-watched NBA Finals through four games since 1998

Most-watched NBA Finals Game 4 ever on ABC with 20.9M viewers

Most-watched NBA Finals ever on ABC and ESPN through four games

Game 4 viewership up 123% from last year; audience peaked with 23.2M viewers

ABC delivered the largest NBA Finals Game 4 audience since 1998, averaging 20.9M viewers, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The Game 4 audience was up 123% from last year’s Game 4 and peaked with 23.2M viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET.

Through four games, the 2026 NBA Finals are ABC and ESPN’s most-watched ever and the most-watched NBA Finals since 1998, averaging 19.6M viewers. It is up 116% from last year’s Championship series.

Wednesday’s Game 4 on ABC was the most-watched program of the day across all of television and in all key male and adult demos for June 10.

ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals on ABC continues Saturday, June 13, with potential series-closeout Game 5, at 8:30 p.m. as the New York Knicks look to secure their first NBA Championship in 53 years. For the full schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com. ESPN has produced the NBA Finals on ABC since 2003.

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