ABC’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals begins June 3: New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

For the first time, the legendary Inside the NBA team to serve as the official NBA Finals pregame, halftime and postgame shows

Pat McAfee to lead alternate presentation for Game 3

NBA Finals on ESPN Radio celebrates 30 th anniversary

ESPN’s significant on-site presence includes NBA Today on the road, SportsCenter on-site from both Finals cities and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt in New York

ESPN’s exclusive presentation of the 2026 NBA Finals on ABC begins Wednesday, June 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET with Game 1. The NBA Eastern Conference Champion New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson will square off with the San Antonio Spurs, led by Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama. The matchup marks the Knicks’ first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 — and their first ever on ABC — and the Spurs’ sixth NBA Finals appearance on ABC. All games will air live on ABC and will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

ESPN’s lead NBA broadcast team – Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen, analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, and reporter Lisa Salters – will provide commentary throughout the series. Steve Javie will continue to serve as ESPN’s rules consultant throughout the NBA Finals.

Broadcast team by the numbers:

Mike Breen: 21st NBA Finals(extends his own record) as play-by-play voice;

Tim Legler: First NBA Finals as game analyst;

Richard Jefferson: Second NBA Finals as game analyst;

Lisa Salters: Sixth NBA Finalsas sideline reporter.

NBA Finals schedule:



NBA Tip-Off & Inside the NBA

For the first time ever, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inside the NBA team, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, will serve as the official NBA Finals pregame, halftime and postgame shows — produced on-site by TNT Sports from San Antonio and New York. In addition, four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green will contribute as a guest analyst for Games 3 and 4 in New York.

NBA Tip-Off presented by American Express will precede game coverage with a 90-minute pregame show, airing from 7–8 p.m. on ESPN and 8–8:30 p.m. on ABC on all game nights. Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly will generally begin on ESPN immediately following the conclusion of NBA Finals games. In the event of a Game 5 on Saturday, June 13, Inside the NBA will begin on ABC and transfer to ESPN.

NBA Finals Production Open

ESPN’s NBA Finals presentation will feature a custom broadcast open celebrating the players, teams and milestones that have defined the league’s biggest stage. The open includes seven themed elements highlighting iconic moments throughout NBA Finals history, setting the tone for each game with a cinematic look at the legacy of the Finals.

Production Highlights

The 2026 NBA Finals will be ABC’s first NBA Finals presented with 1080P HDR capture and transmission.

Additional highlights include:

52 total cameras;

14 high frame rate super slow-motion cameras;

Four native 4K high frame rate cameras, including SkyCam;

New 4K replay zoom capabilities for enhanced review angles;

EVS XtraMotion generative AI replay system (Super Motion, Motion Blur, Cinematic effects);

RF Megalodon camera system featuring Canon C80;

Full IP 2110 transmission workflow supported by Game Creek Video.

The Pat McAfee Show to lead Game 3 altcast live from Madison Square Garden

ESPN will feature an NBA Finals alternate presentation during Game 3, live from Madison Square Garden, featuring Pat McAfee alongside Quentin Richardson, Kendrick Perkins, Tone Digs, Connor Campbell and Ty Schmit calling the game live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m.

Alternate presentations

Multiple alternate presentations of the NBA Finals will be available exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, including Layup Lines and SkyCam viewing options. For the first time, ESPN Unlimited subscribers will also have access to dedicated home and away audio broadcasts — KnicksCast and SpursCast — offering localized radio calls alongside ESPN Radio’s national broadcast.



ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio will nationally broadcast the 2026 NBA Finals, marking the 30th anniversary of NBA Finals coverage, which began in 1996. Marc Kestecher will handle play-by-play alongside analyst and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke and fellow analyst and former NBA Head Coach P.J. Carlesimo, with Jorge Sedano reporting. Coverage of each game begins at 7:30 p.m. with ESPN Radio’s NBA Countdown pregame show. Cory Alexander will co-host from the site of each game, while Jim Basquil anchors from Bristol, Conn.

NBA Today

NBA Today – ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show – will hit the road for on-site shows throughout the NBA Finals. Malika Andrews will host alongside a diverse variety of high-profile voices, including Iman Shumpert, Danny Green, Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike and Shams Charania, with reporting from Tim MacMahon, Ramona Shelburne, Vincent Goodwill and Tim Bontemps.

On weekday gamedays, NBA Today will expand to two-hour editions (3–5 p.m.), featuring exclusive interviews with players from both NBA Finals teams. In New York, NBA Today will originate from The Rutherford, located near Madison Square Garden, with a live audience. Coverage in San Antonio will originate from The Alamo.



SportsCenter

SportsCenter will be on-site throughout the NBA Finals with expanded coverage across multiple editions. Kevin Negandhi will host 6 p.m. editions ahead of select games in the San Antonio, while Christine Williamson will anchor 6 p.m. editions from Madison Square Garden ahead of games in New York.

ESPN’s late night SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, television’s premier destination for championship post-game coverage, will have a major presence at both the NBA Finals and the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final. The programs will feature game highlights, interviews with key players and coaches, and analysis from ESPN’s experts.

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will be on ESPN following the conclusion of the post-game Inside the NBA program. The show will be on location at Madison Square Garden for the NBA Finals games played in New York.

Hoop Streams

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will originate on-site 30 minutes prior to each game for Games 1–4 of the NBA Finals, with Vanessa Richardson and Iman Shumpert serving as hosts alongside special guests. Samantha Rivera will also contribute to Hoop Streams coverage throughout the series. The show will continue to stream across ESPN social platforms and the ESPN App leading into each game.

Hoop Collective

Hoop Collective — one of ESPN’s most popular NBA podcasts — will return to the NBA Finals with expanded on-site coverage throughout the series, featuring Brian Windhorst with additional appearances from ESPN analysts, including Tim MacMahon, Tim Bontemps, Iman Shumpert and other guest contributors. The show will debut with a special NBA Finals preview episode on June 2, originating live from the NBA’s inaugural “Podcast Row” at Finals Media Day. Hoop Collective will also record episodes following each game and on off days, providing daily coverage throughout the NBA Finals.

ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals, with Ernesto Jerez handling play-by-play alongside former NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Fabricio Oberto. Reporters Sebastián Martínez-Christensen, Katia Castorena and Leonardo Montero will contribute from on-site, with additional SportsCenter reporting from Miguel Briseño and Fernando Tirado.



International and Streaming Availability

The 2026 NBA Finals will also be available internationally across ESPN platforms in 74 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, the Netherlands and Sub-Saharan Africa. Coverage will also stream on Disney+ in select territories including the Philippines on a delayed basis.

ESPN Social

ESPN Social will deliver comprehensive multi-platform coverage throughout the NBA Finals on ABC, with a dedicated team on-site at every game capturing real-time moments, behind-the-scenes access and fan reactions across both Finals cities.

Coverage will be anchored by two original creative executions: a mixed-reality CGI hero asset celebrating the return of the Larry O’Brien Trophy to center court, and an animated continuation of ESPN’s Eastern Conference Finals campaign featuring all 16 playoff teams. A dedicated Verts NBA Finals feed on the ESPN App will serve as a central destination for behind-the-scenes content, fan reactions, polls and curated collections throughout the series.

Talent-led coverage will include Omar Raja continuing the Golden Ticket fan experience, along with Shams Charania hosting TikTok LIVE pregame coverage ahead of each Finals game.

Additional activations include the TikTok Branded Mission “NBA Finals MVP Rank” and a Blind Rank creator campaign in collaboration with Speedy Morman, Mariah Rose, Deep 3 and Josh Horton.

Inside the NBA “Button” Creative Debuts June 1

Continuing its slate of bespoke Inside the NBA campaign spots introduced at the start of the NBA Playoffs, ESPN will debut a new creative titled “Button” on June 1, celebrating the studio team’s first NBA Finals coverage together. The spot highlights Shaquille O’Neal’s playful personality as the group attempts to stay focused during the pivotal Larry O’Brien Trophy presentation moment.

ESPN brings the NBA Finals to life in New York and Los Angeles with fan activations & creator events

To celebrate the 2026 NBA Finals on ABC, ESPN is bringing fans closer to the action with immersive experiences in New York and Los Angeles for Game 1 on Wednesday, June 3. In Los Angeles, ESPN will present ESPN Presents: Spotify Live Sessions – NBA Finals Party, an immersive takeover of Spotify’s Los Angeles headquarters celebrating the opening night of the Finals through music, live podcast programming, creator-focused activations and interactive fan experiences. The event will also feature a special performance by Destin Conrad and music by Austin J Mills.

In New York, ESPN will host a Game 1 watch party at Common Ground in Manhattan, giving fans a high-energy environment to experience the Finals on ABC alongside basketball-themed activations, music and giveaways. The event will also spotlight ESPN’s “Dunk Cans” activation, featuring basketball hoop waste baskets that play the iconic SportsCenter “Da-Da-Da, Da-Da-Da!” theme after every made shot. During the NBA Finals, the “Dunk Can” waste baskets will appear at select New York and Los Angeles locations, turning everyday moments into SportsCenter Top 10-worthy plays.

ESPN Game 2 NBA Finals Watch Party at Disney Springs

ESPN and City Works will host an NBA Finals Game 2 watch party at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Friday, June 5. The restaurant will be fully transformed with NBA Finals branding, featuring themed food, giveaways and photo opportunities with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. City Works will also offer custom NBA-themed menu items, with additional experiences and surprises throughout the night.

ESPN collaborating with New York Knicks legend Allan Houston on NBA Finals-themed apparel

In collaboration with Allan Houston and his values driven brand, FISLL – ESPN, FISLL and Something Inked are launching five high end fashion pieces to celebrate the start of the 2026 NBA Finals. This will be NBA Finals-themed apparel, sold on merch.espn.com, fisllpro.com, and on location in both NBA Finals team arenas. The high-end apparel line includes jackets, hoodies, polos, t-shirts and more, and will be available for sale June 1.



All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].