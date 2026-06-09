ABC’s most-watched NBA Finals Game 2 since 2018 with average audience of 16.43M viewers

Viewership up 88% from last year’s Game 2

The New Yorks Knicks 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on June 5 was ABC’s most-watched NBA Finals Game 2 since 2018 – according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. Game 2 generated an average audience of 16.43M viewers and peaked with 19.42M viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET.

Viewership was up 88% from last year’s Game 2.

NBA Finals Game 2 on ABC was the most-watched program of the day across all of television and in all key male and adult demos for June 5.

Through two games, 2026 NBA Finals on ABC are averaging 16.68M viewers, up 89% year-over-year, making it the most-watched Finals through Game 2 since 2018.

ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals on ABC continues Wednesday, June 10, with Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. For the full schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com. ESPN has produced the NBA Finals on ABC since 2003.

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