ACC Network to highlight all 18 ACC programs with dedicated school takeovers, June 24-July 14

ACC Network School Takeovers returns this summer with 18 days of programming dedicated to each Atlantic Coast Conference member institution, June 24-July 14. The 24-hour ACCN takeovers will showcase some of the most noteworthy moments and best games of the 2025-26 academic season for each school.

Each day’s content will showcase the memorable and thrilling moments starting at 12 a.m. ET. Some of the highlights fans can look forward to include replays of the national championships won by ACC programs including Florida State (women’s soccer), NC State (women’s cross country) and Virginia (women’s swimming). Other programming includes NCAA Championship games, ACC Championships, Miami football’s run to the national championship game, regular season thrillers, and more.

Follow ACCN on Instagram, TikTok Facebook and X, for additional coverage and complementary content throughout the 18 days of school takeovers.

Each school’s appointed date and select takeover programming highlights can be found below:

2026 ACC Network Takeover Schedule