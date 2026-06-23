ACC Network to highlight all 18 ACC programs with dedicated school takeovers, June 24-July 14
ACC Network School Takeovers returns this summer with 18 days of programming dedicated to each Atlantic Coast Conference member institution, June 24-July 14. The 24-hour ACCN takeovers will showcase some of the most noteworthy moments and best games of the 2025-26 academic season for each school.
Each day’s content will showcase the memorable and thrilling moments starting at 12 a.m. ET. Some of the highlights fans can look forward to include replays of the national championships won by ACC programs including Florida State (women’s soccer), NC State (women’s cross country) and Virginia (women’s swimming). Other programming includes NCAA Championship games, ACC Championships, Miami football’s run to the national championship game, regular season thrillers, and more.
Follow ACCN on Instagram, TikTok Facebook and X, for additional coverage and complementary content throughout the 18 days of school takeovers.
Each school’s appointed date and select takeover programming highlights can be found below:
2026 ACC Network Takeover Schedule
|Date
|School
|Select Programming Highlights
|Time (ET)
|Wed, Jun 24
|Cal
|Men’s basketball win over rival UCLA
|10 a.m.
|Women’s Basketball overtime win against Stanford
|Noon
|Thu, Jun 25
|Clemson
|Football 24-10 win over Florida State
|5 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Gymnastics Championship Session II
|10 p.m.
|Fri, Jun 26
|Duke
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Sweet 16 buzzer beater win over LSU
|12 a.m.
|Football’s ACC Championship Game OT win over Virginia
|7 p.m.
|Sat, Jun 27
|Florida State
|NCAA Women’s College Cup win over Stanford
|2 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship win over Virginia Tech
|4 p.m.
|Sun, Jun 28
|Georgia Tech
|ACC Baseball Championship win over North Carolina
|11 a.m.
|Football win over Clemson
|9 p.m.
|Mon, Jun 29
|Louisville
|Women’s basketball NCAA Tournament win over Alabama
|3 p.m.
|Louisville football beats No. 2 Miami
|7 p.m.
|Tue, Jun 30
|Miami
|College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
|4 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
|7 p.m.
|Wed, Jul 1
|North Carolina
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship vs. Stanford
|Noon
|NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Game 3 against USC
|7 p.m.
|Thu, Jul 2
|NC State
|SEC/ACC Showdown at the Net against South Carolina
|10 a.m.
|NCAA Men’s College Cup Semifinal against St. Louis
|3 p.m.
|Fri, Jul 3
|Notre Dame
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse semifinal against Syracuse
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Sweet 16 win over Vanderbilt
|6 p.m.
|Sun, Jul 5
|Boston College
|Women’s Lacrosse win over Stanford
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Baseball Regionals win over LIU
|4 p.m.
|Mon, Jul 6
|Pitt
|Women’s soccer upset win over No. 1 Notre Dame
|8 a.m.
|SEC/ACC Showdown at the Net against Kentucky
|5 p.m.
|Tue, Jul 7
|SMU
|ACC Men’s Soccer Championship win over Virginia
|7 a.m.
|Football OT win over No. 10 Miami
|9 p.m.
|Wed, Jul 8
|Stanford
|NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Semifinals vs. Florida State
|8 a.m.
|Men’s basketball win over North Carolina
|10 p.m.
|Thu, Jul 9
|Syracuse
|ACC Men’s Soccer Championship quarterfinal win over NC State
|10 a.m.
|NCAA men’s lacrosse Championship quarterfinal win over North Carolina
|10 p.m.
|Fri, Jul 10
|Virginia
|NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Competition
|12:30 p.m.
|Football win over No. 8 Florida State
|7 p.m.
|Mon, Jul 13
|Virginia Tech
|ACC Wrestling Championship
|4 p.m.
|Women’s basketball win over rival Virginia
|10 p.m.
|Tue, Jul 14
|Wake Forest
|Women’s soccer win over Miami
|Noon
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Mississippi State
|7 p.m.