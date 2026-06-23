ACC Network to highlight all 18 ACC programs with dedicated school takeovers, June 24-July 14

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ACC Network to highlight all 18 ACC programs with dedicated school takeovers, June 24-July 14

Photo of Abigail Moynihan Abigail Moynihan21 hours ago

ACC Network School Takeovers returns this summer with 18 days of programming dedicated to each Atlantic Coast Conference member institution, June 24-July 14. The 24-hour ACCN takeovers will showcase some of the most noteworthy moments and best games of the 2025-26 academic season for each school.

Each day’s contentwill showcase the memorable and thrilling moments starting at 12 a.m. ET. Some of the highlights fans can look forward to include replays of the national championships won by ACC programs including Florida State (women’s soccer), NC State (women’s cross country) and Virginia (women’s swimming). Other programming includes NCAA Championship games, ACC Championships, Miami football’s run to the national championship game, regular season thrillers, and more.

Follow ACCN on InstagramTikTok  Facebook and X, for additional coverage and complementary content throughout the 18 days of school takeovers.

Each school’s appointed date and select takeover programming highlights can be found below:

2026 ACC Network Takeover Schedule

Date School Select Programming Highlights Time (ET)
Wed, Jun 24 Cal Men’s basketball win over rival UCLA 10 a.m.
Women’s Basketball overtime win against Stanford Noon
Thu, Jun 25 Clemson Football 24-10 win over Florida State 5 p.m.
ACC Women’s Gymnastics Championship Session II 10 p.m.
Fri, Jun 26 Duke NCAA Women’s Basketball Sweet 16 buzzer beater win over LSU 12 a.m.
Football’s ACC Championship Game OT win over Virginia 7 p.m.
Sat, Jun 27 Florida State NCAA Women’s College Cup win over Stanford 2 p.m.
ACC Softball Championship win over Virginia Tech 4 p.m.
Sun, Jun 28 Georgia Tech ACC Baseball Championship win over North Carolina 11 a.m.
Football win over Clemson 9 p.m.
Mon, Jun 29 Louisville Women’s basketball NCAA Tournament win over Alabama 3 p.m.
Louisville football beats No. 2 Miami 7 p.m.
Tue, Jun 30 Miami College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 4 p.m.
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl 7 p.m.
Wed, Jul 1 North Carolina ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship vs. Stanford Noon
NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Game 3 against USC 7 p.m.
Thu, Jul 2 NC State SEC/ACC Showdown at the Net against South Carolina 10 a.m.
NCAA Men’s College Cup Semifinal against St. Louis 3 p.m.
Fri, Jul 3 Notre Dame NCAA Men’s Lacrosse semifinal against Syracuse 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Sweet 16 win over Vanderbilt 6 p.m.
Sun, Jul 5 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse win over Stanford 2 p.m.
NCAA Baseball Regionals win over LIU 4 p.m.
Mon, Jul 6 Pitt Women’s soccer upset win over No. 1 Notre Dame 8 a.m.
SEC/ACC Showdown at the Net against Kentucky 5 p.m.
Tue, Jul 7 SMU ACC Men’s Soccer Championship win over Virginia 7 a.m.
Football OT win over No. 10 Miami 9 p.m.
Wed, Jul 8 Stanford NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Semifinals vs. Florida State 8 a.m.
Men’s basketball win over North Carolina 10 p.m.
Thu, Jul 9 Syracuse ACC Men’s Soccer Championship quarterfinal win over NC State 10 a.m.
NCAA men’s lacrosse Championship quarterfinal win over North Carolina 10 p.m.
Fri, Jul 10 Virginia NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Competition 12:30 p.m.
Football win over No. 8 Florida State 7 p.m.
Mon, Jul 13 Virginia Tech ACC Wrestling Championship 4 p.m.
Women’s basketball win over rival Virginia 10 p.m.
Tue, Jul 14 Wake Forest Women’s soccer win over Miami Noon
Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Mississippi State 7 p.m.
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Photo of Abigail Moynihan Abigail Moynihan21 hours ago
Photo of Abigail Moynihan

Abigail Moynihan

Abigail Moynihan is a summer intern from South Jersey, and recently graduated Magna Cum Laude from Seton Hall University with a degree in Public Relations and Business Administration. She worked with SHU's Division I Athletic Department in multiple capacities, including in-game activations, promotional campaigns and photography. Abigail has worked several internships in Marketing, Organic Social,and Public Relations throughout her time in college.
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