ESPN adds former NBA and WNBA Official Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling as Rules Analyst

ESPN today announced that former NBA and WNBA official Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling will join the network as a rules analyst, appearing on select game telecasts beginning Saturday, June 6. Holtkamp-Sterling will make her ESPN debut during ABC’s WNBA doubleheader, featuring the Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces at 3 p.m. ET.

Holtkamp-Sterling brings more than a decade of professional officiating experience to ESPN’s coverage. After beginning her career in the WNBA, she became just the third woman to earn a full-time NBA officiating position and went on to officiate hundreds of NBA regular-season and playoff games, as well as WNBA contests.

In her new role, Holtkamp-Sterling will provide real-time analysis and context around officiating decisions, replay reviews and rules interpretations, giving fans a deeper understanding of some of the game’s most pivotal moments.

“We’re excited to welcome Lauren to ESPN’s basketball coverage team,” said Rodney Vaughn, ESPN WNBA Coordinating Producer. “Her experience at the highest levels of professional basketball, combined with her ability to explain complex rules and officiating decisions, will bring valuable perspective to our game telecasts.”

“Basketball has given me so much throughout my life and career, and I’m excited for this next chapter with ESPN,” said Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling. “Joining ESPN allows me to bring fans behind the curtain, explain the ‘why’ behind officiating decisions and share insights from my years on the floor in both the NBA and WNBA.”

Additional assignments for Holtkamp-Sterling will be announced throughout the season.

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ESPN Media Contacts: [email protected], [email protected].