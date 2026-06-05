ESPN announces matchups, dates for fourth annual SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges

Games to take place Dec. 1-3 across ESPN networks

Men’s Challenge headlined by preseason No. 1 Florida vs. No. 2 Duke

Women’s Challenge features No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Duke in marquee showdown

The SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges return for a fourth season in 2026-27, bringing together two of the nation’s premier conferences for 32 matchups across three days of competition.

The SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge will be played Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Wednesday, Dec. 2, while the SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge will take place Wednesday, Dec. 2, and Thursday, Dec. 3. All games will air across ESPN networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, and will stream live on the ESPN App via an applicable subscription.

The men’s Challenge is highlighted by a blockbuster matchup between the top two teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, as Florida (No. 1) welcomes Duke (No. 2) to Gainesville. Additional ranked showdowns include No. 9 Texas at. No. 13 Louisville, No. 11 Arkansas at No. 25 North Carolina, No. 15 Alabama at No. 20 Miami and No. 14 Virginia hosting No. 17 Kentucky. Overall, 13 teams featured in ESPN’s preseason Top 25 will participate in this year’s Men’s Challenge.

On the women’s side, national runner-up South Carolina (No. 1 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25) travels to No. 3 Duke in a battle of the blue bloods, while No. 8 Texas hosts No. 7 Louisville in Austin. Other top 25 teams in action include: No. 10 LSU at No. 9 North Carolina, No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 11 Vanderbilt, NC State at No. 15 Ole Miss, Clemson at No. 17 Kentucky and No. 24 Oklahoma at Syracuse.

The 2025 Men’s and Women’s Challenges each posted double-digit year-over-year viewership gains, with audiences up 25% and 27%, respectively. Florida vs. Duke (1.7 million viewers) and North Carolina vs. Kentucky (1.5 million viewers) paced the men’s Challenge, while South Carolina vs. Louisville (598,000 viewers) and LSU vs. Duke (549,000 viewers) were the most-watched games on the women’s side.

Coverage details, including start times, network designations and commentator information, will be announced closer to the 2026-27 college basketball season.

2026 Men’s SEC/ACC Challenge Date Matchup Tue, Dec. 1 Auburn at Clemson No. 2 Duke at No. 1 Florida Boston College at Georgia No. 9 Texas at No. 13 Louisville Wake Forest at LSU Pittsburgh at No. 21 Missouri South Carolina at NC State No. 11 Arkansas at No. 25 North Carolina Syracuse at Oklahoma Florida State at No. 6 Tennessee Ole Miss at Virginia Tech Wed, Dec. 2 No. 15 Alabama at No. 20 Miami Georgia Tech at Mississippi State No. 19 Vanderbilt at Notre Dame Stanford at Texas A&M No. 17 Kentucky at No. 14 Virginia